 'India Now Hits Back Hard': CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Operation Sindoor & Air Strikes
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 12:21 AM IST
Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a gathering, made a strong statement on India’s evolving response to terrorism and external threats. He claimed that India, has moved away from a passive stance on terrorism to a more assertive and strong response, citing air strikes and Operation Sindoor as prime examples.

Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, has now become a symbol of India’s readiness to confront terrorism head-on, according to Yogi. He said, “If someone imposes war on us or encourages terrorism, the answer will be surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor."

In his address, Yogi took a swipe at previous governments, particularly before 2014, accusing them of fostering a culture of passivity in the face of terrorism. He said, "Before 2014, there was a prevailing narrative in the country that India is a nation of peace, even when faced with aggression. The mantra of peace was chanted even when the nation was under attack." According to him, such an approach had led to the country's weak response to growing threats, a sentiment that had taken root across several administrations.

He further praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for reversing this approach, claiming that India, under Modi, now responds with "strength, not silence." He added that the past decade of governance has been marked by India’s rise as a “distinct global identity” — one that is “free from corruption, dynastic politics, and appeasement.”

In a direct critique of the Congress-led governments, Yogi implied that the leadership under Modi has restored India’s honor on the global stage, which, he claimed, had been tarnished during the 65 years of Congress rule and the instability of past coalitions.

