UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights ₹2,700 Crore Farmer Aid In Auraiya Rally, Ground Reality Shows Delays

Auraiya: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spotlighted his government’s farmer centric initiatives at a rally in Auraiya, claiming disbursal of ₹2,700 crore in electricity subsidies and direct transfers to 85,000 farmers. However, official records and field responses suggest significant implementation delays, particularly in western Uttar Pradesh.

While the CM emphasized recruitment efforts with figures citing 3.76 lakh jobs since 2017, he did not address 12 lakh pending applications in UP Police. Similarly, employment gains under the “One District One Product” scheme which is officially pegged at two million, remain unverifiable.

Security remained a theme, with the CM warning criminals of “Yamraj” at every turn, even as NCRB’s 2024 data showed UP accounting for 14% of all crimes against women nationwide.

Farmers raised concerns about overdue sugarcane payments and MSP lapses and implementation in UP stands at 68% versus the national 82%. Questions about 2023 flood compensation and increased fertilizer costs post-subsidy were also unaddressed.

Locals acknowledged infrastructure gains but said benefits haven’t reached all. Security deployment for the rally involved 300 personnel for two days, stretching district resources.

UP’s 23.8 million agricultural households remain critical to its economy, but rising input costs and mounting farm debt (up 28% since 2017) continue to strain rural household income and indirectly affecting entire stat's Economy.