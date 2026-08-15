'India No More Among 'Fragile Five', But World's Fastest-Growing Major Economy': PM Modi

PM Modi | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted India's rise from the 'Fragile Five' economies to the world's fastest-growing major economy in the past 12 years and credited the countrymen for this achievement.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said, "Over the past 12 years, crores upon crores of citizens of this country - whether Dalit, oppressed, deprived, tribal, rural resident, urban resident, poor, or middle class; whether youth, elderly, woman, or man; whether from the North, South, East, or West - everyone over the past 12 years, with determination and dedication, has made every possible effort to take the country to new heights."

"I acknowledge and pay my respectful tribute to their efforts. And it is the outcome of these very efforts that in such a short span of time, 25 crore fellow countrymen have defeated poverty and emerged out of it," he added.

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Crediting the countrymen for the achievements of the nation, PM Modi said, "We were once counted among the 'Fragile Five'. However, India has, within just 12 years, emerged as the world's fastest-growing major economy."

After Independence, the Prime Minister said that India had big dreams, but "progress often fell short of the pace we aspired to achieve".

"The entire world dumped us in the category of 'Fragile Five'," he said.

"Today, India is moving ahead with unprecedented speed and confidence. And now, no force can stop the resolve of 140 crore Indians," he added.

He highlighted the strides India has made in defence production, garment and electronics manufacturing, railways, and the digital and innovation sectors.

PM Modi also said India has set an ambitious national goal of becoming a developed country by 2047, when the nation completes 100 years of Independence.

"India has dreamed a big dream, to touch new heights. The dream is that when we complete 100 years of Independence, we will make Viksit Bharat in 2047, with the contribution, efforts and participation of 140 crore people of our nation."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)