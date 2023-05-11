India, Japan participate in workshop on 'Quality Control of Concrete Structures' in Surat

Japanese and Indian experts share best practice in quality control of concrete structures. A one-day workshop on “Quality Control of Concrete Structures and Achieving durability of assets” was held at National High Speed Rail Corporation limited ( NHSRCL) office at Surat on Thursday, wherein experts from India and Japan participated.

The workshop was organised by Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI)' Tokyo; Japan Railway Technical Service (JARTS) and NHSRCL with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as supporting partner.

Aim to achieve sustainable infrastructure

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendra Prasad, Managing Director, NHSRCL emphasized on the quality and durability of concrete used for infrastructure projects. He further added that the amalgamation of innovative solutions and technology in the field of construction will help in achieving sustainable infrastructure.

Who all participated in the workshop

Participants from Railway Technical Research Institute (RTRI), East Japan Railway and ADBI were also present during the workshop along with faculties from IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, NIT Surat and representatives of Contractors and Consultants engaged in Mumbai Ahamdabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR).

The Japanese delegation visited various construction sites of MAHSR including girder casting yards, girder launching sites, river and other bridge sites, Surat station and appreciated the pace of construction, meticulous planning and record keeping along with quality of construction.

A session on use of digitalisation for accurate outcome of construction was also held with the help of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). In all, 150 persons participated in the workshop.