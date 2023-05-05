India ends Operation Kaveri; 3,862 rescued from conflict-hit Sudan

Twitter

New Delhi: As many as 3,862 persons have been rescued from conflict-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri, which is now coming to a close.

The transit facility, which was created at a school in Jeddah, has also been closed, the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia informed.

India in Saudi Arabia tweeted, "Today, we closed down the transit facility created at the International Indian School Jeddah @IndianPage for Sudan evacuees during #OperationKaveri. The facility provided comfort to more than 3500 evacuees & served as the nerve centre for planning their onwards movement to India."

S Jaishankar: PM Modi 's commitment was our inspiration

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Friday morning, confirmed the return of 47 passengers in an Indian Air Force (IAF) C130 J flight. In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "An Indian Air Force C130 J flight carrying 47 passengers has landed in India. With this arrival, 3862 persons have been moved out of Sudan through #OperationKaveri."

"Prime Minister @narendramodi's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Indians abroad was our inspiration. Moving passengers to Port Sudan from various locations across the country in precarious security circumstances was a complex exercise. Via 17 Indian Airforce flights and 5 Indian Navy Ship sorties, our people were moved from Port Sudan to safety in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 86 nationals were evacuated through the countries bordering Sudan," he added.

His tweet also read, "The flight from Wadi Sayyidna which was executed at great risk also deserves recognition. From Jeddah, the airforce and commercial flights have brought people home. We are grateful to Saudi Arabia for hosting them and facilitating this process. Also appreciate the support of Chad, Egypt, France, South Sudan, UAE, UK, USA and the UN. Recognize the contribution of my colleague, @MOS_MEA whose presence on the ground was a source of strength and reassurance." The EAM also recognised the contribution of everyone involved in the rescue operation of Indians stranded in Sudan.

"Applaud the spirit, perseverance and courage of all those involved in #OperationKaveri. Our Embassy in Khartoum showed exceptional dedication in this difficult time. Efforts by #TeamIndia stationed in Saudi Arabia and MEA Rapid Response Cell coordinating in India were commendable," his tweet concluded.

The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had launched Operation Kaveri to rescue the Indian nationals from conflict-ridden Sudan.

Fighting erupted between the army and the RSF paramilitary group on April 15 and knocked out hospitals and other services, and turned residential areas into war zones. Millions of people remained trapped in their homes in the capital Khartoum are running short on food and water.

(With inputs from ANI)