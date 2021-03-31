India ends March with highest Covid-19 deaths in 2021

New Delhi

India on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day fatalities of 354 in 2021, pushing the country’s total Covid-19 death toll due to 1,62,468. The country had recorded 355 deaths on December 17 last year and 312 on March 28. Maharashtra accounted for 139 deaths in 24 hours, followed by 64 in Punjab.

The daily infections are, however, declining as 53,480 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours as against 56,211 cases on the previous day. India’s Covid-19 tally has reached 1,21,49,335, though 1,14,34,301 have recovered, giving the recovery rate of 94.11%. Record 41,280 persons recovered in 24 hours, the highest recovery in March. As many as 6.31 crore persons have been vaccinated so far, 19.41 lakh of them in the past 24 hours.

The active caseload rose to 5,52,566, though the daily active cases dropped to 11,846 against 35,498 on Monday and 18,912 on Tuesday.

India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16, last year. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 24,36,72,940 samples had been tested till March 30 with 10,22,915 being tested in 24 hours on Wednesday.