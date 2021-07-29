‘India doubled tiger population 4 years ahead of schedule’: PM Modi on International Tiger Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has achieved the target of doubling of tiger population four years ahead of schedule of the Saint Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi extended his greeting to the wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation on the occasion of International Tiger Day.

"On #InternationalTigerDay, greetings to wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation. Home to over 70 per cent of the tiger population globally, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems," said PM Modi.