'India Could Meet Same Fate As Gaza & Palestine If..': Farooq Abdullah Warns, Bats For Dialogue With Pakistan; Video

Farooq Abdullah | PTI

Hitting out at Narendra Modi led Govt, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah batted for striking dialogue with Pakistan. He said that the two countries will progress only if there is a dialogue established. He further said, "unless dialogue begins, "we may meet the same fate as Gaza".

#WATCH | National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah says, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that we can change our friends but not our neighbours. If we remain friendly with our neighbours, both will progress. PM Modi also said that war is not an option now and the matters should be… pic.twitter.com/EcPx9B70jJ — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

Farouq Abdullah cited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statement on India-Pakistan relations that "we can change our friends but not our neighbours".

Farouq Abdullah: PM Modi said war is not an option now

"Prime Minister Modi also said that war is not an option now and the matters should be resolved through dialogue. Where is the dialogue? Nawaz Sharif is about to become the Prime Minister (of Pakistan) and they are saying that we are ready to talk (to India), but what is the reason why we are not ready to talk?" Mr Abdullah said

Five soldiers martyred in Poonch

The remarks came in the backdrop of a series incidents being reported from J&K in which totally five soldiers were killed in an ambush in Poonch, a retired cop was shot dead inside a Baramulla mosque and three civilians died after they were detained by troops for questioning. The incidents were reported in a span of one week.

Pakistan had shown willingness to enter into dialogue

Earlier this year, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had showed willingness to enter into dialogue with New Delhi. He had said there is "nothing against anyone" and that Islamabad is ready to talk to neighbours because "war is no more an option".

In response, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said India wants neighbourly ties with Pakistan, but there should be an atmosphere free from terror and violence for such ties.