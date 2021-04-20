India continues to see over 2 lakh cases daily; highest single day death toll of 1,761 deaths recorded in past 24 hours

India continues to record over two lakh cases a day, with 2,59,170 new cases in the last 24 hours. While this is marginally lower than the previous day's tally, the country also recorded 1,761 deaths - the highest single day death toll since the pandemic began. At the same time, 1,54,761 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of active cases in the country has crossed the 20 lakh mark, even as the death toll now stands at 1,80,530. Maharashtra continues to lead the charts, with more than 6.78 lakh active cases as of Tuesday morning. With over 2.08 lakh cases, Uttar Pradesh is a distant second, followed by Chhattisgarh at 1.29 lakh.

At the same time, the country continues to amp up inoculation efforts, with 12,71,29,113 vaccines having been administered till Tuesday morning.