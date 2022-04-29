India cancels passenger trains to allow for faster movement of coal carriages: Report

A potent combination of sweltering summer and acute coal shortages have triggered blackouts across many parts of the country as states struggle to manage record demand for electricity and low feedstock at power plants.

Meanwhile, India has cancelled some passenger trains to allow for faster movement of coal carriages, reported NDTV.

As per the report, the measure is temporary and passenger services will be restored as soon as the situation normalises.

After the hottest March on record, a large part of the country continue to experience extreme heat in April, sending power demand to an all-time high. The total electricity shortage in the country has hit 623 million units, surpassing the total shortage in March.

At the heart of the crisis are low inventories of coal -- the fossil fuel that produces 70 per cent of India's electricity. While the government insists that there is enough coal available to meet the demand, the reduced availability of railway rakes to transport coal has led to coal inventories being at the lowest pre-summer levels in at least nine years. Also, with international energy prices shooting up following the war in Ukraine, coal imports have dipped.

Besides measures to increase coal supplies to power plants, the Union government has asked states to step up coal imports for the next three years to build up inventories.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 01:35 PM IST