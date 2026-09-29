INDIA Bloc To Discuss CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Removal, SIR & EVMs At Key Sept 30 Meet | X

The INDIA bloc is set to convene a high-level meeting at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 30, with discussions expected to centre on the controversy involving Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with EVMs, VVPAT and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The opposition alliance is also likely to deliberate on a proposed removal motion against Kumar and the possibility of gathering signatures in support of the move.

Top Opposition Leaders Expected To Attend

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi are expected to be present at the meeting.

The Trinamool Congress is likely to send West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti are also expected to attend.

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Representatives of the Left parties will take part in the discussions as well. CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader John Brittas is expected to represent the party, while MA Baby will stay away in protest against remarks made by some Congress leaders. The CPI, CPI(ML), RSP and other Left parties are also expected to be represented.

Uddhav Thackeray To Join Virtually

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is expected to participate virtually as he has prior commitments in Mumbai, including a planned campaign against the Election Commission.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule and several other leaders are also expected to join the deliberations. The meeting is set to include representatives of smaller allies and regional outfits such as the JMM, IUML, VCK, MDMK, various Kerala Congress factions, RLP, BAP, Lok Dal and Forward Bloc. Independent MP Kapil Sibal is also expected to participate.

Akhilesh Yadav To Skip Meeting

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will not attend the meeting personally, with the party planning to send senior representatives instead.

According to reports citing SP sources, Yadav has conveyed his inability to attend to the Congress leadership, pointing to preparations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections in Uttar Pradesh and other existing commitments.

The absence comes amid reports that Yadav is unwilling to yield to what SP sources have termed “pressure tactics" in the ongoing seat-sharing discussions with Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for early next year.

Sources claimed that Congress had been “exerting" pressure on the SP to conclude the seat-sharing talks soon. The party has also sought a “respectable" arrangement and indicated that it could contest independently if an agreement is not reached.

BJD, AAP, DMK To Stay Away

The Biju Janata Dal has decided against attending the meeting, while the Aam Aadmi Party will also stay away after gradually moving away from the INDIA bloc over the past year.

The DMK is similarly not expected to participate. Following Congress's decision to end its alliance with the DMK, the Tamil Nadu-based party had stated that it would no longer be part of the INDIA bloc. The DMK subsequently distanced itself from the alliance after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results in May, following Congress's decision to back Vijay's TVK, which went on to form the government.

TVK, which had featured in some reports as a possible addition to the opposition grouping, will also not be present at Wednesday's meeting.

Although the participation of the National Conference and JMM had earlier been reported as uncertain, Omar Abdullah is now among the expected attendees, while the JMM's participation remained subject to confirmation in some reports.