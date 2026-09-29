Former UP IAS Officer Divya Mittal Enters Politics Independently, Says 'Will Not Join Any Party' | VIDEO

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Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer Divya Mittal on Tuesday, September 29, announced her entry into politics, saying she will work independently and will not join any existing political party.

Mittal made the announcement through a video message posted on X, weeks after resigning from the IAS following around 13 years in the civil service. She said she intends to work directly with citizens and build an independent political platform around their concerns.

The announcement follows weeks of speculation over her next move after she stepped down from the bureaucracy. The Tribune reported that Mittal has ruled out joining any political party and will begin her political journey in Uttar Pradesh.

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'Politics Of Intent, Justice And Long-Term Thinking'

Explaining her decision, Mittal said she wanted to work towards what she described as a “politics of intent, justice, concern and long-term thinking”.

She said her objective was not merely to replace one set of political leaders with another, but to bring about a change in the way politics functions.

Mittal also said she believed it would be difficult to question the system after becoming part of the same political structure. She therefore chose to remain outside established political parties and work directly with citizens.

UP Is My 'Karmabhoomi'

Mittal said Uttar Pradesh would be the starting point of her political journey, describing the state as her “karmabhoomi” or field of work.

She recalled the relationship she developed with people during her administrative career and said the people of Uttar Pradesh had treated her like family.

“I will stay here, I will not be afraid and I will continue asking questions,” she said.

Mittal said she wants to work as a voice for people whose concerns often fail to reach government offices or remain unheard.

Rural Roads, Jobs, Paper Leaks Among Key Issues

In her message, Mittal highlighted several issues she said continue to affect people despite the availability of government funds, approvals and provisions.

These include poor rural infrastructure and roads, problems faced by schools and farmers, examination paper leaks and unemployment. She also raised concerns over employment opportunities at a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the nature of work.

Mittal said she wanted to focus on accountability and public concerns while working with citizens rather than operating under a party banner. India Today reported that she plans to build a citizens' platform around issues and problems faced by people.

Appeals To Citizens To Join Her

Mittal appealed to teachers, farmers, students, doctors, labourers, lawyers and other sections of society to participate in her initiative.

She called for collective participation and said her proposed political journey would not be based on money, muscle power or caste and religious calculations.

She also addressed speculation surrounding her political plans following her resignation, dismissing rumours about meetings with political leaders as attempts to discourage people entering politics independently.

From IAS Officer To Independent Political Platform

Mittal, a 2013-batch IAS officer from Rewari in Haryana, resigned from the civil service on August 30 after about 13 years. At the time of her resignation, she was serving as Special Secretary in the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Department.

During her career, Mittal served as District Magistrate in Mirzapur and Deoria. She is an alumna of IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore and had previously worked in London.

In her resignation message, Mittal had said that her years in public service had taught her that the real measure of administration lay in addressing the concerns and dignity of ordinary citizens. IANS reported that she described her experience in Deoria and Mirzapur as formative periods during which she learnt lessons about standing up for what was right and confronting challenges.

Electoral Plans Yet To Be Announced

While Mittal has announced her entry into politics, she has not specified a constituency or confirmed whether she will contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

She has also not yet outlined the formal structure of the independent platform she plans to build. For now, her stated focus is on engaging directly with citizens and developing the initiative around issues raised by them.

The announcement marks Mittal's transition from a career in the civil service to an independent political platform in Uttar Pradesh.