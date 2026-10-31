INDIA Bloc Holds Public Impeachment Proceedings Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar | Videos | PTI

New Delhi: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged that Chief Eelection Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is "running the Election Commission under the direct instructions" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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The INDIA bloc’s ‘public impeachment’ began on Saturday at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Rajaji Marg in New Delhi, with former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar chairing the proceedings.

At the INDIA bloc's symbolic public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Kharge said, "CEC Gyanesh Kumar is running the Commission under the direct instructions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Seven months ago, 193 opposition MPs moved a motion in both Houses of Parliament to remove the CEC. However, our notices were rejected, and no cognisance was taken of them. Therefore, the motion we have brought forward today is aimed at safeguarding the dignity of a constitutional institution.

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"We hold no personal grudge against the CEC. Our intention is for the Election Commission to function impartially, in line with the spirit of the Constitution, so that the common man’s trust in it remains intact. We must ensure that the voting rights of vulnerable sections, women, and the youth are not surreptitiously deleted from a computer by someone sitting in Delhi..."

Kharge also slammed the BJP-led Centre and claimed that no stone has been left unturned to seize power since 2014.

"Since 2014, every possible conspiracy has been hatched to seize and retain power. They have stolen MPs, broken up political parties, toppled governments, and used electoral bonds, the ED, and the CBI, and now they are stealing votes," he alleged.

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Read Also ECI Files Affidavit In SC, Says Plea Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Rests On Single Report

"We have hundreds of examples of such vote theft. Gyanesh Kumar is able to facilitate this theft due to the 2023 Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act. This bill was passed in December 2023 after suspending 145 opposition MPs. It is shameful and a disgrace. This law grants the Election Commissioners a lifelong protective shield—a level of protection not even afforded to the President or the Chief Justice of India...," he alleged.

Congress leader Meira Kumar noted that India is the largest democracy in the world and countries around the world are inspired by our "model of democracy":

"...It has been decided that the INDIA bloc will convene a meeting to bring forward an impeachment motion to remove Gyanesh Kumar from his position. This impeachment motion will be moved in the Rajya Sabha by the Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, who will subsequently deliver a statement...Ours is the largest democracy in the world. Nations across the globe, in Asia, Africa, and South America, look up to us and follow our model of democracy. Our democracy is driven by the power of elections, and at the heart of this electoral power lies the soul of the voter. The voter is the focal point of the entire electoral process. If even a single voter is denied the right to cast their vote, it strikes a blow to the very soul of our democracy. Preventing someone from voting inflicts harm upon our democracy."

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Read Also Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Says Any Fresh Motion To Remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar Will Be Examined Under...

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi called upon people to join a march in the national capital before reaching Ramlila Maidan for a scheduled mega rally by the INDIA bloc on November 1.

However, Delhi Police sources said no permission had been sought for a march starting from Connaught Place.

In a post on X, Gandhi announced the route and timing of the walk. "See you tomorrow, let's walk together," he said.

According to the post, the walk will begin at the Minto Road junction near Connaught Place at 12 noon on Sunday, proceed to Ajmeri Gate and end at Ramlila Maidan.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)