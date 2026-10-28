Indore Congress Holds Jan Sangharsh Rally Alleging Vote Theft, Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation And Ballot Paper Elections | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress took out a 'Jan Sangharsh' rally from Gandhi Bhavan to the Collectorate on Tuesday, alleging vote theft and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The rally passed through several city roads before reaching the Collectorate, where party leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to the President and the Governor.

City Congress president Chintu Choukse accused the BJP of coming to power through electoral irregularities. Raising the slogan 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod', he demanded the dismissal of the BJP government, elections through ballot papers and Kumar's resignation. He alleged that votes cast for the Congress in Indore had not been counted in the party's favour.

Choukse also criticised Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav over his water conservation awareness campaign, alleging that he had failed to fulfil his responsibilities and deliver on several commitments during the past four years.

He questioned the timing of the campaign, saying residents were already aware of the need to conserve water but required an adequate water supply.

A young man dressed as a ghost attracted attention during the rally. Wearing a white sheet and carrying a message that read, "I am Bhoot Raja. My vote has been stolen," he stood on a 'baggi'.