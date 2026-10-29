Mumbai: Prakash Ambedkar-Led Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Disrupts Traffic In South Mumbai For 3 Hours | VIDEO | X

Mumbai: Nearly 2,000 protesters took to the streets of South Mumbai on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The agitation disrupted traffic and vehicular movement along the stretch for nearly three hours.

The protest held on Wednesday was led by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar. Around 2,000 people participated in the demonstration against Kumar, The Times of India reported.

Following the agitation, police said a case would be registered against the organisers at Azad Maidan Police Station, as they had allegedly conducted the demonstration without the required permission.

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Protest March Disrupts Traffic For Three Hours

The protest march began at Metro Cinema in South Mumbai and proceeded towards the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The march disrupted traffic along the stretch for nearly three hours, between 3 pm and 6 pm.

To prevent the protesters from proceeding further, police erected barricades and deployed a large number of personnel along the route. Traffic was diverted through other routes, the newspaper quoted a senior police official as saying.

Protest Route Changed After Police Denied Permission

According to reports, the protest march was initially planned to begin from Byculla and conclude at Azad Maidan.

However, Byculla police reportedly denied permission for the march, following which the organisers changed the route.

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