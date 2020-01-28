India amongst most depressed country, ranks 145th in happiness index: Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary

BHOPAL: India has found its place among the nations with most individuals suffering from depression and is ranked 145th in happiness index and the Union government, which is leading the country towards the economic breakdown.
Congress MLA Kunal Chudhary made the above points while talking to media here on Tuesday raised the issue against the working of Union government.
He alleged that unemployment is on the rise since in last six years and the job opportunities are dropping.
He also alleged that in place of creating employment the Union government is trying to divert the people’s attention towards the unimportant issues.
National Employment Register: He demanded that a National Employment Register (NER) be instituted so that the counrty should know that how many youths are unemployed and what type of efforts are required to generate the employment. He informed that the Youth Congress will launch a programme to institute an NER in the country. A phone number will be issued on which anyone can give missed call to support the demand.
