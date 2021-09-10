India administers nearly 73 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses until September 10

Mumbai: India on Friday reached another milestone as it administered nearly 73 crore Covid-19 vaccination jabs all across the country, the government has confirmed. As many as 56,91,552 vaccines were listed and recorded to have been given to the people until 7 pm on Friday.

While a total of 29,29,64,853 Covid-19 first vaccination doses were given to the adults between 18-44 age category, the age group between 45-60 have received a total of 14,19,67,823 first dose. India is pacing up its vaccination drive in all states as it aims to register the first dose of vaccination to be given to people of all age categories by the end of this year.

Nearly 4,10,29,755 people under the 18-44 age group have received their second dose across the country since phase-3 of vaccination began, while 6,16,31,140 with the age group of 45-60 have gotten their second Covid jabs as of September 10, according to data released by Union Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conducted a high-level review meeting on the situation of Covid-19 and it was viewed that India is working faster than ever, even better than many major foreign countries in its phase-3 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, India reported 34,973 fresh Covid cases and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours. Kerela reported 25,010 Covid cases and 177 deaths, while Maharashtra reported 4,154 cases and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,31,74,954 cases and 4,42,009 deaths have been reported so far, while India's recovery rate stands at 97.49 percent.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:10 PM IST