India achieving USD-400 billion goods export target key 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' milestone, says PM Modi

India on Wednesday achieved its highest ever goods export target of USD 400 billion. Hailing the country's success in achieving its goods export target of USD 400 billion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this is a key milestone in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' journey.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He posted a graphics of India achieving the highest ever exports target nine days ahead of the intended deadline.

On average, every hour USD 46 million goods are exported, USD 1 billion goods are exported everyday and USD 33 billion every month.

The exports in the financial year 2020-21 were USD 292 billion while the exports in 2021-22 are USD 400 billion with a 37 per cent rise.

Earlier in February, the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said, "For 10 months in a row, continuously, from April 2021 to January 2022, India has posted over USD 30 billion of exports. We have already crossed USD 334 billion exports which is more than the highest ever that India had done earlier in a full 12-month period."

On March 7, the Commerce and Industry Minister also said that India's merchandise exports have reached USD 390 billion till March 14 of the current financial year and would certainly cross USD 400 billion during the year ending March 31, 2022.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:13 AM IST