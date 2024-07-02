'INDI Alliance Flavour Of Season': BJP's Radhika Khera Alleges Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad Of 'Lewd Behaviour' With Youth

PM

BJP leader Radhika Khera, who shifted allegiance during the Lok Sabha election 2024 after quitting the Congress party and joining the saffron party, on Monday alleged Faizabad/Ayodhya MP Awdhesh Prasad of "lewd behaviour" with a young individual while he was giving a statement to news agency ANI.

Radhika shared the clip of Awadhesh Prasad's interview and said that she feels ashamed watching the video.

Criticising the SP leader for his hand gesture, in a post on X she wrote, "Watching the video of Rahul Gandhi's favorite MP Awadhesh Prasad, INDI Alliance flavor of the season, I feel ashamed. The obscene and strange behaviour of his hands on the face of a youth is highly condemnable. And that too in the midst of Parliament, in front of the media. Rahul ji, do you support those who engage in such disgusting and obscene behaviour?"

INDI अलायन्स flavour of season, राहुल गांधी के प्रिय सांसद अवधेश प्रसाद का वीडियो देख शर्म आती है



एक युवक के चेहरे पर उनके हाथों का अश्लील-अजीब व्यवहार बेहद निंदनीय है



वो भी संसद के बीचों बीच,मीडिया के सामने



राहुल जी,क्या ऐसे घृणित-अश्लील व्यवहार करने वालों का समर्थन करते है? pic.twitter.com/kJJuqo4OND — Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) July 1, 2024

In the 30-second-long video shared by Radhika, Awadhesh can be seen placing one of his hands on the shoulder of a youth. As he answers the question posed by the reporter, his fingers reach the neck of the youth.

It appears that Awadhesh unintentionally touched the neck of the man. The video shows that the man on whose shoulder Awadhesh kept his hand didn't object to his gestures.

However, Radhika's post drew criticism from social media users. Some users trolled her for the post and didn't find anything wrong in Awadhesh Kumar's behaviour, while others criticised the SP leader for his behaviour.

Netizens reaction

Notably, Awadhesh Yadav on Tuesday defended Rahul Gandhi for his speech in Lok Sabha saying "I can't say much on the intelligence of BJP people but Rahul Gandhi did not make any objectionable comments on the entire Hindu community. Arre hum bhi toh Hindu samaj mein aate hain, bhai!..."