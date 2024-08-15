Independence Day 2024: 'Today Is Day To Pay Tributes To Uncountable 'Azadi Ke Deewane,' Says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi early on August 15 morning hoisted the tricolour and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day.

Taking to X this morning, the Prime Minister said, "Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!"

सभी देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2024

Prime Minister Modi first went to Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. From Rajghat, PM Modi reached Red Fort where he inspected the Guard of Honour He then proceeded to hoist the tricolour at the iconic Red Fort and give his customary address to the nation.

"Today is the day to pay tributes to the uncountable 'Azaadi ke deewane' who made sacrifices for the nation. This country is indebted to them." PM Modi said as he began his address today.

VIDEO | Independence Day 2024: "Today is the auspicious day when we celebrate and salute those who sacrificed their lives for the country and its freedom... Those 'Azadi Ke Deewane' made us fortunate to celebrate this Independence Day," says PM Modi (@narendramodi).… pic.twitter.com/VzHodtvYwS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2024

A light drizzle was witnessed ahead of his address.

Today's address of the Prime Minister Modi marked his 11th consecutive Independence Day address.

PM Modi Expresses Sympathy With People Affected By Natural Disasters

In his address, the Prime Minister expressed his sympathy to all of them and assured them that this nation stands with them in this hour of crisis.

"To those who suffered from natural disasters have heightened our concern over the last few years. I express my sympathies to affected families," said Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi Receives 'Rashtriya Salue'

Earlier after hoisting the Tricolour, the Prime Minister received a 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Punjab Regiment Military band, consisting of one JCO and 25 Other Ranks, played the National Anthem during the hositing, of the National Flag and presented the 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Band was conducted by Subedar Major Rajinder Singh.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the government's efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.