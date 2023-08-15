 Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Praises Ricky Kej For Rendition Of National Anthem With UK Orchestra (WATCH)
"This is the largest orchestra ever to record India's National Anthem and it is spectacular! The 'Jaya He' at the end gave me goosebumps. Felt great as an Indian composer," said composer Ricky Kej.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated Indian music composer and Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej for an instrumental rendition of the national anthem with the 100-member British Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London recently.

"Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud," the Prime Minister wrote on X, formerly twitter, in response to Ricky's post.

Ricky, in his post, wrote: "A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform India's National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London."

"This is the largest orchestra ever to record India's national anthem and it is spectacular! The 'Jaya He' at the end gave me goosebumps. Felt great as an Indian composer," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while lauding the Indian music composer on X, wrote: "There was a time when the British prohibited and jailed any Indian who dared to sing national anthem and raise the national flag. As we enter the Amrit Kaal of Independence, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, a 100-piece British orchestra, performs our national anthem, which is conducted by an Indian, the immensely talented Ricky Kej ji. What a journey we have covered. This is a harbinger of the glory days that are in store for our nation."

