Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Dons Multi-Coloured Rajasthani-Style ‘Pagadi’ While Addressing Nation From Red Fort

New Delhi, August 15: Continuing with his custom of wearing colourful turbans on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday donned a multi-coloured Rajasthani-style turban as he raised the tricolour and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. PM Modi paired his Bandhani print turban, which had a mix of yellow, green and red colours, with an off-white kurta and churidar and a black jacket as he addressed countrymen from the Red Fort for the 10th time in office.

The unique sartorial choices were his way of celebrating the country's ethos and rich cultural diversity. PM Modi has been carrying forward a unique tradition of wearing distinctive turbans on Independence Day since he took office in 2014. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive his style statements on

Independence Day over the years;

2022

Last year, PM Modi sported a Tricolour-themed turban, imbibing the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ spirit. He paired the turban with a traditional white kurta and churidar along with a powder blue shade jacket.

2021

For his 8th Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail. He elevated his look with a traditional kurta and a churidar, a blue jacket, and a stole.

2020

In 2020, Narendra Modi chose a cream-coloured traditional kurta and churidar but what stood out in his attire was his orange and yellow safa (Rajasthani turban with a long trail).

2019

Prime Minister Modi sported a white kurta with his red and orange leheriya turban that had a tinge of green.

2018

In 2018, PM Modi kept it simple with a plain orange and red safa, with a long trail, and a white kurta. He teamed the ensemble with a black and white stole.

2017

For his Independence Day 2017 look, PM Modi opted for a beige bandhgala kurta paired with a yellow-red turban with a long trail.

2016

On the 69th Independence Day, PM Modi donned a plain white kurta with his red-pink-yellow coloured Rajasthani safa.

2015

For his I-Day address, PM Modi sported a kurta and paired it with a beige Nehru jacket. His turban had red and green stripes on it. Modi jacket’. His look featured an additional embellishment – a tri-coloured pocket square.

2014

For his maiden Independence Day address as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the trail. He paired it up with an off-white half-sleeved khadi kurta and a white signature taut churidar.

