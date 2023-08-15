Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Addresses People Of India As His 'Family Members' |

In a switch from addressing the people of India as "my fellow citizens", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation as his "family members" while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

"Mere Pyare Parivaarjano," Says PM Modi

Modi began his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 general election with, "My beloved 140 crore family members." Throughout the speech, he referred to the people of the country as "parivaarjan (family members)".

In his earlier speeches, PM had referred to the people of the country as "my beloved brothers and sisters".

Addressing the nation on Independence Day for the 10th consecutive time as prime minister, Modi said global experts are saying that India will not stop now. "All rating agencies lauding country," he said.

PM Modi Speaks On Manipur Violence

PM Modi during his address said that the country is with the people of Manipur and peace will be achieved in the violence-hit northeastern state via dialogue.

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said that despite the continued violence, news of peace is coming continuously from the state. He also reitereted that there was a need to find solutions to ensure long-lasting peace. "Together, the state and the Central government are trying hard to solve those problems and will continue to do so," he added.

PM Modi Hoists Tricolour At Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted the national flag at the iconic Red Fort here on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

He inspected the Tri-Services guard of honour. On his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt. Earlier, before heading towards the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!," the Prime Minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

