Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: 'In 2047, Developed India's Flag Will Be Hoisted' Says PM Modi

PM Modi concludes his speech with a thunderous 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'
PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech lasted for close to one-and-a-half hour during which he spoke on his vision for a developed India by 2047 and the biggest challenges faced by the country. PM concluded his speech by sharing the same vision for a developed India and a thunderous "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".
PM Modi shares his vision of developed India for the youth and nation
'Sabke sapne apne sapne, panpe sapne saare, dheer chale, phir chale, chale yuva humare, niti sahi, riti nayi, gati sahi, raah nayi, chuno chunauti seena taan, jug mein badhao desh kaa naam'
'Corruption, Dynasty & Appeasement India's Biggest Problem' Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his independence day speech said that corruption, dynasty and appeasement are India's three biggest problems and challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made an unsparing attack on 'Parivarwadi' (dynastic political parties) parties and said that Parivarwadi parties only mantra is 'of the family, for the family, by the family'.
It is Modi's guarantee that India will be in top 3 economies in next 5 years, says PM Modi (Watch)
It is Modi's guarantee that India will be in top 3 economies in next 5 years, said PM Modi.
Border villages are not India's last but first villages, says PM Modi
"Border villages are not India's last but first villages. 600 Pradhans of border villages are special guest on the Independence Day today," said PM Modi.
'India is the mother of democracy and mother of diversity too,' says PM Modi in his I-Day speech
PM Modi said that India is the mother of democracy and diversity and appealed all to ensure everyone is taken along.
'Huge fall in terror activities, nation feels more secure now', says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his speech that 'serial bomb blasts were a thing of the past and that the nation feels more secure now.'
Need to move forward with mantra that "India's Unity" is supreme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "India's unity" and keeping it intact is paramount for nation's progress.
'Our Govt Worked At Ending Rakshas (Monster) Of Corruption,' Says PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi in his independence day speech said that his government had worked at eradicating the rakshas (monster) of corruption that had held India back for many years.
"Reform, Perform, Transform," Says PM Modi
Reform, Perform, Transform', said PM Modi in his speech from Red Fort on I-Day.
There is no dearth of opportunities in the country, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech said that there was no dearth of opportunities in the country.
Steps We Take Today Will Decide Our Future For Coming 1000 Years, Says PM Modi (WATCH)
"What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1000 years," said PM Modi in his Independence Day speech.
Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities Youth Contributing to India's Growth
PM Modi in his I-Day speech lauded the efforts put in by youth of tier-2 and tier-3 cities for the development of India.
PM Modi says, "I have faith in youth of India"
PM Narendra Modi says, "I have faith in youth of India."
PM Modi says, "India has Demography, Democracy And Diversity"
PM Modi says India has "demography, democracy, and diversity."
PM Modi says nation moving forward leaving behind mentality of slavery
PM Modi says, "Nation moving forward leaving behind mentality of slavery."
PM Modi speaks on Manipur violence, says only peace will help find a solution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Violence in north-east and especially Manipur has marred the state. However, last few days have been peaceful. Only peace will help find a solution in Manipur," said PM Modi.
PM Modi begins his I-Day Speech From Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers father of the nation at the beginning of his speech on the occasion of Independence Day 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi
PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour at Red Fort on 77th Independence Day
PM Modi arrives at Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations
PM Modi at his official residence before leaving for Rajghat in Delhi
PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on 77th Independence Day
India celebrates its 77th Independence Day
India is celebrating its 77th independence day with fanfare and glee. Ahead of this independence day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
Taking to 'X', (formerly known as 'Twitter'), PM Modi wrote, "In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP (Display Picture) of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us".
PM Narendra Modi is set to lead the Nation in celebrating the 77th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in the national capital.
As a part of the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited from across the country as Special Guests, said an official release.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)