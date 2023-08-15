 Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: 'In 2047, Developed India's Flag Will Be Hoisted' Says PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndependence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: 'In 2047, Developed India's Flag Will Be Hoisted' Says PM Modi
Live Updates

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: 'In 2047, Developed India's Flag Will Be Hoisted' Says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi began his Independence Day speech by mentioning the violence in Manipur and how "mothers and sisters were dishonoured" in violence hit state. PM said that peace and normalcy was slowly returning to Manipur.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 09:14 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi speaking from Red Fort on Independence Day 2023 |
15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

PM Modi concludes his speech with a thunderous 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech lasted for close to one-and-a-half hour during which he spoke on his vision for a developed India by 2047 and the biggest challenges faced by the country. PM concluded his speech by sharing the same vision for a developed India and a thunderous "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".

15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

PM Modi shares his vision of developed India for the youth and nation 

'Sabke sapne apne sapne, panpe sapne saare, dheer chale, phir chale, chale yuva humare, niti sahi, riti nayi, gati sahi, raah nayi, chuno chunauti seena taan, jug mein badhao desh kaa naam'

15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

'Corruption, Dynasty & Appeasement India's Biggest Problem' Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his independence day speech said that corruption, dynasty and appeasement are India's three biggest problems and challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made an unsparing attack on 'Parivarwadi' (dynastic political parties) parties and said that Parivarwadi parties only mantra is 'of the family, for the family, by the family'.

15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

It is Modi's guarantee that India will be in top 3 economies in next 5 years, says PM Modi (Watch)

It is Modi's guarantee that India will be in top 3 economies in next 5 years, said PM Modi.

15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

Border villages are not India's last but first villages, says PM Modi

"Border villages are not India's last but first villages. 600 Pradhans of border villages are special guest on the Independence Day today," said PM Modi.

15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

'India is the mother of democracy and mother of diversity too,' says PM Modi in his I-Day speech

PM Modi said that India is the mother of democracy and diversity and appealed all to ensure everyone is taken along.

15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

'Huge fall in terror activities, nation feels more secure now', says PM Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his speech that 'serial bomb blasts were a thing of the past and that the nation feels more secure now.'

15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

Need to move forward with mantra that "India's Unity" is supreme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "India's unity" and keeping it intact is paramount for nation's progress.

15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

'Our Govt Worked At Ending Rakshas (Monster) Of Corruption,' Says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi in his independence day speech said that his government had worked at eradicating the rakshas (monster) of corruption that had held India back for many years.

15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

"Reform, Perform, Transform," Says PM Modi 

Reform, Perform, Transform', said PM Modi in his speech from Red Fort on I-Day.

15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

There is no dearth of opportunities in the country, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech said that there was no dearth of opportunities in the country.

15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

Steps We Take Today Will Decide Our Future For Coming 1000 Years, Says PM Modi (WATCH)

"What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1000 years," said PM Modi in his Independence Day speech.

15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities Youth Contributing to India's Growth

PM Modi in his I-Day speech lauded the efforts put in by youth of tier-2 and tier-3 cities for the development of India.

15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

PM Modi says, "I have faith in youth of India"

PM Narendra Modi says, "I have faith in youth of India."

15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

PM Modi says, "India has Demography, Democracy And Diversity"

PM Modi says India has "demography, democracy, and diversity."

15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

PM Modi says nation moving forward leaving behind mentality of slavery

PM Modi says, "Nation moving forward leaving behind mentality of slavery."

15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

PM Modi speaks on Manipur violence, says only peace will help find a solution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Violence in north-east and especially Manipur has marred the state. However, last few days have been peaceful. Only peace will help find a solution in Manipur," said PM Modi.

15 August 2023 09:14 AM IST

PM Modi begins his I-Day Speech From Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers father of the nation at the beginning of his speech on the occasion of Independence Day 2023.

15 August 2023 07:35 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi

15 August 2023 07:30 AM IST

PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour at Red Fort on 77th Independence Day

15 August 2023 07:30 AM IST

PM Modi arrives at Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations

15 August 2023 07:30 AM IST

PM Modi at his official residence before leaving for Rajghat in Delhi

15 August 2023 07:30 AM IST

PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on 77th Independence Day

15 August 2023 07:30 AM IST

India celebrates its 77th Independence Day

India is celebrating its 77th independence day with fanfare and glee. Ahead of this independence day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Taking to 'X', (formerly known as 'Twitter'), PM Modi wrote, "In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP (Display Picture) of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us".

PM Narendra Modi is set to lead the Nation in celebrating the 77th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in the national capital.

As a part of the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited from across the country as Special Guests, said an official release.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: 'In 2047, Developed India's Flag Will Be Hoisted' Says PM Modi

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: 'In 2047, Developed India's Flag Will Be Hoisted' Says PM Modi

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Addresses People Of India As His 'Family Members'

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Addresses People Of India As His 'Family Members'

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Speaks On Manipur Violence During Red Fort Address, Says 'Peace Only...

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Speaks On Manipur Violence During Red Fort Address, Says 'Peace Only...

PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes To Nation On Independence Day 2023

PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes To Nation On Independence Day 2023

Independence Day 2023: 'Constitutional Values Are Ignored,' Veteran Freedom Fighter GG Parikh Says

Independence Day 2023: 'Constitutional Values Are Ignored,' Veteran Freedom Fighter GG Parikh Says