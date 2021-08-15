Independence Day 2021: Government will launch e-commerce platform for products by self help groups, says PM Modi

New Delhi: The government will establish e-commerce platforms to provide a market for the products made by self help groups (SHGs), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Delivering his customary address to the nation on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Sunday, the Prime Minister said, "There are more than 8 crore women in the village who are associated with self-help groups, who make products. The government will prepare an e-commerce platform for their products to get a big market in the country and abroad." He further said that the country is moving forward with the slogan of 'Vocal for Local'.

"India has started the 'Vocal for Local' initiative and it is our responsibility to buy indigenous products. Our vision of plastic-free India can only be made true if we stop the use of single-use plastic completely," noted the Prime Minister.

Dubbing India's 75th Independence Day as 'a day to remember our great freedom fighters', Modi touched upon many of the current issues in the country - from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to India's recent success at the Tokyo Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the government's plans for a slew of developmental projects and new initiatives. Batting for 'inclusive development' of all parts of the country, he contended that the benefits of many government schemes initiated in the last seven years had now reached the doorsteps of crores of poor people.

He said that there is a rapid transformation taking place in the villages and now optical fibre network is reaching villages.

Talking about development in rural areas, he said, "Today we see our villages changing rapidly. In past few years, facilities like road, electricity have reached villages. Today the optical fiber network is providing the power of data to villages." As a part of the celebrations Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort.

According to official data, the government has laid over 5.3 lakh kilometre Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) under Bharatnet project and 1,53,836 gram panchayats (GPs) have been made service ready on OFC media. Further, 4,083 GPs have been made service ready on satellite media. In total, 1,57,919 GPs have been made broadband service ready under the BharatNet project in the country.

"The Internet is reaching villages. Digital entrepreneurs are getting ready in villages. Our more than 8 crore sisters, connected to self help groups, make products. Government will now make an e-commerce portal for giving their products a large market in the country and overseas." Modi said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 11:50 AM IST