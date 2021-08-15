PM Modi lauds COVID-19 warriors, freedom fighters and Olympians in Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded scientists, doctors and paramedical staff for their role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the coronavirus global pandemic, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, scientists who were developing vaccines and crores of citizens who were working with a sense of service - all those who devoted every moment to serve others in this period, deserve our appreciation," he said during his Independence Day speech.

PM Modi also lauded India's Olympic contingent, saying their performance in the recently concluded Tokyo Games encouraged the youth of the country. "The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations," he said.

Addressing the nation from Red Fort, the Prime Minister said on this day, the country is remembering every person who contributed to the freedom struggle, as the country is indebted to all of them. "I would like to begin by conveying greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters... Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Happy 75th Independence Day to all of you and to all those who love India, love democracy all over the world," said the Prime Minister.

"Be it Nehru ji, the first Prime Minister of India, Sardar Patel, who turned the country into a united nation or Babasaheb Ambedkar, who showed India the way to the future, the country is remembering every such personality, the country is indebted to all of them," He added.

Talking about the government's decision to celebrate Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14, the Prime Minister said, "We celebrate independence, but the pain of partition still pierces the chest of India. It is one of the greatest tragedies of the last century and to remember the people who lost their lives during the partition, to honour the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the partition, we have decided to celebrate Partition Horrors Remembrance Day."

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 08:25 AM IST