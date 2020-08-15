Independence Day 2020: Full text of PM Modi's address to the nation from Red Fort

Here is the full text of PM Modi's address:

"My dear countrymen,

Congratulations and many best wishes to all the countrymen of this sacred festival of independence.

Today, what we are breathing in independent India, behind this is the dedication of mother Bharati's millions of sons and daughters, her sacrifice, her sacrifice and her resolve to liberate mother Bharati, today all our freedom fighters, freedom fighters This is the festival of paying tribute to the brave martyrs of Ka.

Our army personnel, our paramilitary forces, our police personnel, are attached to the security force, everyone is engaged in the defense of Mother Bharati. Common people are engaged in the protection of humans. Today is the festival of remembering them all heartily, respectfully, and bowing down to their great sacrifice, penance.

A name and the journey of Shri Arvind Ghosh, from Kranti Envoy to Adhyatma, is today his resolution, his birth anniversary. We should continue to bless them on their behalf - to fulfill their resolutions. We are going through a special situation. Today, small children are not seen in front of me - the bright future of India. Why? Corona has stopped everyone.

In this corona period, Lakshwadhi corona warriors be it doctors, nurses, sweepers, ambulance people… Whose names will be counted. The people who have shown this mantra 'Seva Parmo Dharma:' for so long, have served the Lalas of Mother Bharati with full dedication, I also salute all such Corona warriors today.

In the period of this corona, many of our brothers and sisters have been affected in this corona crisis. Many families have been affected. Many have also lost their lives. I express my sensitivity to all such families… and I believe against this corona, the indomitable will, the willpower of 130 crore countrymen will give us victory in that too and we will remain victorious.

I am sure that in the past too we are going through many crises in a way. Outbreak of floods especially in north-east, eastern India, south India, some areas of western India, many landslide - people have had to face many problems. Many people have lost their lives. I also express my condolences to those families ... and by joining shoulder to shoulder with the State Governments - always in one country in the face of such crisis - whether it is the Central Government or the State Government, we will meet immediately. Doing as much help as you can, successfully.

My dear countrymen, the festival of freedom, this festival of freedom for us, is an occasion for the energy of new resolutions by remembering the heroes of freedom. In a way, it brings new inspiration, new enthusiasm, new enthusiasm for us… And this time it is very important for us to resolve, and also a very auspicious occasion because next time we will be free We will enter the 75th year. This is a huge opportunity in itself and so today, for the coming two years, we have to walk with a lot of resolve - 130 crore countrymen have to walk. When we enter the 75th year of independence and when the 75 years of independence are complete, we will also celebrate the fulfillment of our resolutions as a mahaparva.

My dear countrymen, our forefathers who have unleashed, monastic penance, instilled high feelings of sacrifice and sacrifice, have given us freedom in the way they have given us freedom ... but let us not forget that in such a long period of slavery There was no moment like this, no area was like that when the urge for freedom has not arisen. No one has tried for freedom, has not fought, has not given up ... and has spent youth in jails, kissing the dreams of hanging all the dreams of life. gave. It is wonderful to pay tribute to such heroes ... On the one hand, the phase of armed revolution, on the other, the phase of the people's movement ... A stream of people's movement with the revival led by Pujya Bapu gave a new energy to the freedom movement and we We are able to celebrate the festival today.

In this war of independence, there were also continuous efforts to crush the soul of India… countless attempts were made. Did nothing happen to overthrow India of its culture, tradition, customs and customs. It was a period - a period of hundreds of years. Everything, price, punishment, distinction was at its peak ... and some people used to believe that we have come to rule here 'Yavat Chandra Diwakarou'. But the urge for independence brought all his plans to life. He thought that such a huge country, many kingdoms, different dialects, attire, food and drink, many languages, because of such diversities, a country scattered could never fight the war of independence. But the life-force of this country could not recognize it ... the inner power which is the life force ... a thread - a thread which is keeping us all tied up, with full force in that festival of freedom, when it is in the field When he came, the country emerged victorious in the war of independence.

We also know that it was a period, those who thought of expansionism tried to spread wherever they could in the world… tried to hoist their flags. But India's freedom movement became an inspiration in the world too ... became a divine pillar and the freedom of the world arose. And those who were engaged in the blind race of expansionism, were wearing their flags, they put the world in two great wars to overcome these plans of expansionism ... humanity Destroyed, destroyed lives, destroyed the world.

But even in such a period, even in the midst of the fury of war, India did not give up the urge for freedom ... neither let it fall, nor let moisture come. The country ... needed to be sacrificed, kept sacrificing ... It was necessary to suffer, was suffering, needed to raise mass movement, has been raising mass movement. And India's fight created an atmosphere for freedom in the world ... And the change in the world by one power of India became a challenge for expansionism India - History can never deny this.

My dear countrymen,

In the fight for independence, India also moved forward with the strength of solidarity, the strength of its collectivity, its determination, dedication and inspiration towards its bright future - all over the world.

My dear countrymen,

In the midst of the global epidemic of Corona, 130 crore Indians vowed - the resolve to become self-reliant ... and self-reliant India today occupies the mind of every Hindustani. Self-reliant India - these dreams are seen turning into resolutions. Self-reliant India - It is not a word, it has become a mantra for 130 crore countrymen today.

We know ... When I speak of self-reliance, all of us above the age of 25-30 must have heard from their parents or their elders in our family that brothers, sons- Daughter is now 20 years old, has turned 21, now stand on her feet. Even in 20–21 years, the family expects the children to stand on their own feet. We are one step away from 75 years of independence, then for us too ... a country like India must also stand on its own feet. It is mandatory to become self-sufficient. What is necessary for the family, it is also necessary for the country ... And so I believe that India will live by this dream ... And the reason for this is that I am sure on the strength of the citizens of my country, I am sure of my country. Proud of the talent of the country, I have faith in the youth of this country, in the mother power of the country - the immense strength that we have in our women…. My Hindustan thinking,

And for this reason, when we talk of self-reliance, the world is also keen, there is an expectation from India… and therefore we need to make ourselves qualified to fulfill that expectation. We need to prepare ourselves.

In the mind of India… a country like India, India is a country full of youth power. The first condition of self-reliant India is- India full of self-confidence… it is its foundation… and it has the power to give new momentum, new energy to development.

India has grown up with the 'world one family' values. If Vedas used to say- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' then Vinoba ji used to say- 'Jai Jagat' ... and therefore the world is a family for us. And so… there should be economic development, but at the same time it should be the center of human and humanism, it should be important, we take it and move on.

Today the world is interconnected, today the world is interdependent and hence the need of the hour is that the contribution of a large country like India to the world economy should increase. It is also India's duty for the welfare of the world. And if India has to increase its contribution, India has to be empowered by itself, India has to be self-reliant. We also have to empower ourselves for the welfare of the world. And when our roots are strong, we have our own strength, then we can take steps towards the welfare of the world as well.

There is a lot of natural wealth in our country, is there nothing. Today is the need of the hour that we add value to these natural resources, we should add value to our human wealth, take it to new heights. How long will we send raw materials abroad from the country ... How long will the raw material continue to be shipped to the world, and see ... How long will this game last, sending raw material to the world and bringing finished goods back from the world. ... and therefore we have to be self-reliant. Each of our strengths has to be priced according to global needs. This is our responsibility. We want to move forward in the direction of adding this value, we want to move forward to contribute to the world.

Similarly, in the agricultural sector… there was a time when we used to get wheat from outside and fill our stomach. But the farmers of our country showed that by doing amazing work, self-reliant India is made in agriculture today. Today the farmers of India feed the citizens of India .... Not only this, today India is in a position that we can provide food to those who need it in the world. If this is our power, this is the power of the self-reliant ... then there is a need for growth in our agriculture sector too. There is a need to change our agricultural world according to the global needs. To fulfill the expectations of the world, we also need to push our agricultural world forward.

Today the country is taking many new steps and so now you see, we have opened the space sector. The youth of the country have got an opportunity. We freed the agricultural sector from laws, freed us from the shackles. We have tried to make ourselves self-reliant. When India becomes powerful in the space sector, the neighbors definitely benefit from it. When you are powerful in the field of energy, India can help a country that wants to remove its darkness. When the infrastructure of the health sector of the country becomes self-sufficient, India can become their favorite country in many countries of the world as a tourism destination, as a health destination. And so it is necessary that the goods made in India should be similar to the world. And there was a time, the things used to be made in our country, the work done by our skilled manpower, there was a lot of appreciation in the world… History is witness.

When we talk of self-reliance, then it is not our thinking to reduce imports only. When we talk about self-reliance, then this skill of ours, which is our power of human resource… When things start coming from outside, then that power starts to end. It gets destroyed from generation to generation. We have to save that potential… we have to increase it. Skill has to be increased, Creativity has to be increased… and by taking it we have to move forward. We have to push towards skill development - for self-reliant India, to increase our potential.

My dear countrymen, I know when I speak of self-reliance, many fears are also expressed. I recognize that there are millions of challenges for a self-reliant India, and when the world is in competition mode, the challenges also increase. But if there are millions of challenges before the country, then the country also has the power to give crores of solutions… There are also my countrymen who give strength of the solution.

You see during the crisis of Corona, we saw that we are in difficulties for many things ... We have to bring them from the world, the world is not able to give. The youth of our country, the entrepreneurs of our country, the people of our country took the lead. The country where N-95 was not manufactured, PPE was not made, it was made, ventilator was not made and started. The country's needs were not only fulfilled, but it became our power to export to the world. The world was needed. How self-reliant India can help the world… Today we can look into it. And so it is the obligation of India to contribute to the well being of the world.

Enough ... what should be the mindset of free India. The mindset of independent India should be - Vocal For Local ... We should glorify our local products. If we do not glorify our things, then they will not get an opportunity to become good… their courage will not increase. Come, let us resolve together, when we are moving towards the 75 year festival of independence, then become the life mantra of Vocal For Local, and together we promote that strength of India.

My dear countrymen,

How well our country does wonders, how can we move forward, we can understand this very well. Who could have imagined that lakhs and crores of rupees will be directly transferred to the poor's Jan Dhan account. Who could have imagined that an act like APMC for the betterment of farmers… would change so much. Who thought that the hanging sword that was on our traders - essential commodity act ... that too will change after so many years. Who thought our Space Sector would be made open to the youth of our country. Today we are looking at National Education Policy, One Nation-One Ration Card, One Nation-One Grid, One Nation-One Tax, Insolvency and bankruptcy code, whether banks merger. Attempt to do ... The truth of the country has become, the reality of the country.

The world is seeing the results of Reforms of this period of change in India. One by one… The world is watching very closely the Reforms we are doing with each other, and the reason for this is that FDI in India broke all the records so far last year - Foreign Direct Investment… Broke all the records so far.

FDI in India has increased by 18% over the last year ... has increased. And so in the Corona era, even the biggest companies of the world are turning to India. This belief is not born like this, the world is not fascinated like this. For this, the work that India has done on its policies, on its democracy, on the strength of the foundation of its economy, has instilled this faith.

Many businesses around the world see India as a supply chain hub today. Now we have to move forward with Make in World as well as Make for World.

The strength of 130 crore countrymen… Just remember the last few days… and be proud of the strength of 130 crore countrymen. When at the same time, this cyclone of Corona has a cyclone on one side, a cyclone on the east, also a cyclone on the west, news of several deaths due to lightning, repeated landslides, minor earthquake shocks ... If it was less then the grasshopper team's disasters came for our farmers. Do not know, there was a series of problems. But even then, the country did not lose its faith at all. The country moved forward with confidence.

Our priority today is to get the lives of the countrymen out of the country economy as soon as possible with the influence of Corona. The National Infrastructure Pipeline Project will play an important role in this. More than Rs 110 lakh crore will be spent on this. For this, about seven thousand projects have been identified in different sectors. This will also give a new direction to the overall infrastructure development of the country, it will also provide a new momentum… and hence it is always said that in the time of such crisis, as much infrastructure should be emphasized so that it increases economic activities, people Employment is found, work is available… Many work related to it goes together. Small and big industries, farmers and every middle class benefits greatly.

And today I want to remember one thing… When Shri Atal Bihar Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of our country, he started a very big, far-reaching effect of the Golden Quadrilateral and the infrastructure of the country's road network was next. generation. Even today, the country is looking proudly towards that golden quadrilateral that yes our Hindustan is changing, watching.

My dear countrymen, Atal ji did this work in his time, but now we have to take it forward. We have to take a new direction and now we cannot walk in silos. We will work on Infrastructure - Road to Road, Rail will go to Rail ... Neither Rail is related to Road, No Road is related to Rail ... Neither Airport is related to Port, nor Port is connected to Airport ... neither railway station connection to bus, nor bus station connection to railway - such situation is not required. Now our entire infrastructure should be a comprehensive, integrated, complement each other - rail to road complement, road to c-port complement, c-port to port complement ... for a new century we are multi Moving forward to add model connectivity Infrastructure. And this will be a new dimension, with a big dream, we have started work on it and I am confident that by eliminating silos, we will give a new strength to all these systems.

Along with this, our seashore… the seashores have their own importance in world trade. While we are going on with Port led development, in the coming days, we will work towards creating a modern infrastructure towards the construction of four lane road across the entire coastline.

My dear countrymen, a very big thing and very important thing has been said in the scriptures here. It is said in our scriptures - 'Strength is the power of freedom, labor force is Vaibhavam' i.e. the power of a society, the freedom of any nation is its power ... and the source of its wealth, progress, progress is its labor force. And so the ordinary citizen - city or village - is no match for his hard work. When the toiling society gets the facilities, the struggle of life, everyday troubles are reduced, then its energy, its power blossoms…. In the last six years, several campaigns have been launched to improve the lives of the toiling citizens of the country. You see, you have a bank account, talk of a pucca house, you have to build such a large number of toilets, you have to provide electricity connection in every house, you have to provide a gas connection to the mothers and sisters to get rid of the smoke,

These arrangements have also helped a lot in the Corona crisis. During this time, to provide free gas cylinders to crores of poor families… Whether it is a ration card or not, the stove of more than 80 crores of my countrymen keeps on burning… 80 crores countrymen should get food for free, 90 thousand crores rupees More than directly transfer money to bank account - a few years ago, I could not even imagine, could not imagine that one rupee came out of Delhi and hundred of money should be deposited in the account of the poor, than it ever thought. Could not go

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan has been launched for employment in our own village. Labor partners re-skill themselves, up-skill. Believing in it, relying on manpower, relying on village resources, we emphasize vocal for local re-skill, up-skill Through the work of empowering our poor, we are working towards empowering our country's labor force.

Our workers in the city - because the center of economic activity is the city - from the village ... people from far away come to the cities, be street vendors, street people, plan to give them directly from banks today Is going on Millions of people have taken advantage of this in such a short time - in the period of Corona. Now they will not have to take more interest from anywhere. From the bank, he will be able to take his money with authority.

In the same way when our workers come to the city, if they get good accommodation then their efficiency also increases. And keeping this in mind, we have made a very big plan of housing for them inside the city, so that when the workers come inside the city, they will move forward with full faith for their work.

My dear countrymen,

It is also true that in this journey of development, we have seen that in social life some people are left behind, they are not able to get out of poverty, in national life also there are some areas, some areas are there, There are some areas, which are left behind. To create a self-reliant India, balanced development is essential for us and we have identified more than 110 aspirational districts. Those 110 districts which are also less than the average have to be brought to the average of the state and the nation, all parameters have to be brought. People should get better education, people should get better health facilities, local employment opportunities should be created for them, and for that, we constantly forward these 110 districts which have been left behind in our development journey. Trying to carry.

My dear countrymen,

Self-reliant India's primary priority is self-reliant agriculture and self-reliant farmers and we can never ignore them. We have seen the farmer in the past. One reform after another has been made after so many years of independence. The farmer has to be freed from all the restrictions, we have done that work.

You may not think, if you make soap in our country, you can go to that corner of India and sell soap; If you make cloth, you can go to any corner of India and sell cloth; You can make sugar, you can sell sugar, but my farmer - not many people will be aware - the farmer of my country who produced, could not sell on his own, nor could he sell where he wanted to sell. Was The scope that was fixed for him, had to be sold there. We have ended all those bonds.

Now the farmer of Hindustan will be able to breathe that freedom so that he wants to sell his goods in any corner of India, anywhere in the world, he will be able to sell on his own terms. We have also emphasized several alternative things to increase the income of the farmer. How to reduce input cost in his farm, Solar pump - How to get rid of diesel pump, Annadar, How to be energetic, beekeeper, fisheries, poultry, many things to be associated with him, so that his income is doubled. Go, we are constantly working in that direction.

Today's demand is that our agriculture sector should be modernized. There should be value addition, value addition, food processing, packaging, handling, and therefore good infrastructure is needed.

You must have seen that the Government of India has allocated one lakh crore rupees for agriculture infrastructure in this corona period itself. The infrastructure which will be for the benefit of the farmers and due to this, the farmer will be able to get his price, will also be able to sell in the world market, his reach in the world market will increase.

Today we need to strengthen rural industries. Specific economic clusters will be made in rural areas. A network of agriculture and non-agricultural industries will be created inside the village and due to that, along with this, the new FPO-Farmers Producer Association we have tried to create for farmers, itself is a huge economic empowerment work. Will do.

Brothers and sisters,

The last time I announced a water-life mission here, today it is being a year. I can proudly say that what we have dreamed that our countrymen should get pure drinking water, 'water from the tap', the solution to health problems is also linked to pure drinking water. He also has a huge contribution in the economy… and started a water-life mission.

Today, I am satisfied that every day we are delivering water to more than one lakh houses - more than one lakh houses every day…. And in the last one year, we have been able to deliver water to 2 crore families. And especially the work of transporting water to the homes of our tribals living far and wide in the forests…. And I am happy that today 'Jal-Jeevan Mission' has created a healthy competition in the country. Heart-to-heart competition is taking place in the middle of the district, healthy competition is taking place in the middle of the city, there is competition in the state-state. Everyone is feeling that this dream of the Prime Minister's 'Water-Life Mission' will be fulfilled in our region as soon as possible. A new force of Cooperative Competitive Federalism has been associated with the water-life mission and with that we are moving forward.

My dear countrymen, whether we are in the field of agriculture, whether we have the field of small scale industries, whether we are the people of our working society, almost all of them are in a way a very middle class of India. And Professionals who have come out of middle class are playing their sting in the world today. Our doctors, engineers, lawyers, scientists, all coming out of the middle class are playing their name… danka inside the world. And so it is true that the opportunities that the middle class gets, emerge with many times more strength. And so the middle class needs freedom from government interference, the middle class needs many new opportunities, it needs open ground and our government is constantly working to fulfill these middle class dreams. The middle class has the power to do miracle. Ease of living ... Its biggest benefit is to be someone, then my middle class families have to be. Talk of cheap internet, whether it is about cheap smartphones or under-flight plane tickets prices are very minimal or our highways are information ways - all these things are going to increase the power of middle class. Today you must have seen that the middle class, who has come out of poverty, has his first dream, he should have his own house, he wants to live an equal life. We have done a lot of work in the field of EMI in the country and due to this, when getting a loan for a house and getting a loan for a house, it gets a rebate of about Rs 6 lakh by completing the loan. Recently, it came to notice that very poor-middle class families have invested money but due to lack of schemes, they are not getting their own house… Have to pay rent The Government of India has created a special fund of 25 thousand crore rupees to complete the houses which are half-incomplete, so that middle class families can get homes… We have taken steps for that.

In GST, taxation has come down very fast, income tax has come down. Today, with Minimum type of arrangements, we are trying to take the country forward. Connecting the co-operative banks to the RBI… This in itself is a guarantee to protect the money of middle class families.

The reforms that have taken place in the MSME sector, the reforms that have taken place in the agriculture sector, its direct benefit is going to these middle class toiling families and because of this, a special fund of thousands of crores of rupees, which our business brothers, our We are giving it to small scale industrialists, they are going to get its benefits. The power of the common Indian, its energy is a very large base of the self-reliant India campaign. Continuous work is going on at every level to maintain this strength.

My dear countrymen, education of the country is of great importance in building self-reliant India, building modern India, building new India, building prosperous and prosperous India. With this thinking, we have become successful today in giving the country a new national education policy after three decades.

News of its welcome is giving a new energy, a new faith in every corner of India. This education ... This national education policy will connect our students with roots. But at the same time, he will also be given full power to make him a Global Citizen. He will be attached to the roots but his head will touch the heights of the sky.

Today, you must have seen a special emphasis in the National Education Policy - National Research Foundation. Because innovation is very important for the country to progress. The greater the strength of innovation ... the greater the strength of research, the more it will be able to take the country forward ... it will get a lot of strength to move forward in the competitive world.

You must have wondered if online classes will reach the village so fast… so much atmosphere will be created at such a rapid pace. Sometimes in the disaster, some such things emerge, give new strength and hence you must have seen that in the Corona period, online classes have become a kind of culture.

You see online digital transaction ... how they are also growing. BHIM UPI If in a month ... that means anyone would be proud that in a country like India, UPI Bheem has done a transaction of 3 lakh crores in a month. Today, in our own way, we have begun to accept the changed conditions, this is a sample of this.

You see that before 2014 5 dozen panchayats in our country had optical fiber. In the last 5 years optical fiber network reached 1.5 lakh gram panchayats ... which is helping so much today. We started work with the goal of reaching all panchayats. There are one lakh panchayats left, work is also going on fast there. But in the changed situation, participation of the village in digital India also became mandatory ... The people of the village have also increased the need for such online facilities. Keeping this in mind, the program that we had prepared earlier, will reach every panchayat ... But today I would like to tell you that we have decided that more than six lakh people who are our villages should be sent to optical fiber network in all those villages . If the need has changed, then we have also changed the priority. Thousands and millions of kilometers of optical fiber will be run in more than six lakh villages and we have decided that in 1000 days ...

In the changing technology, our dependence on cyber space is going to increase but threats are also attached to cyber space. The world is well aware of this and it can become an easy way to threaten the social fabric of the country, our economy and the development of our country… and so India is very conscious of this. India is very cautious and is taking decisions to counter these threats. Not only this, new systems are also constantly being developed. In a very short time the new cyber security policy - a complete blueprint of it will be revealed to the country. In the coming time, by adding all the units… inside this cyber security we all have to walk together. We will strategize for him to move forward.

My dear countrymen,

Whenever opportunities are given to women power in India, they have brought laurels to the country, strengthened the country. Today, the country is committed to providing equal opportunities for employment and self-employment to women. Today women in India are working in underground coal mines. Today, daughters of my country are also flying the fighter plane and kissing the sky. Today, India is one of the countries in the world where women are being included in combat roles in the Navy and Air Force. Talk of the decision to give 6 months leave to pregnant women with salary, the women of our country who were suffering due to triple talaq, to ​​liberate our Muslim sisters… be the work of freedom, economic empowerment of women It should be said that out of the 40 crore Jan Dhan accounts that have been opened, 22 crore accounts belong to our sisters… In the Corona period, about 30 thousand crores have been deposited in the accounts of these sisters. Mudra Loan ... Around 25 crore Mudra loans have been given, in which 70% of our mothers and sisters are Mudra loans. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which is getting its own house, maximum registry is also being made in the name of women.

My dear countrymen,

This government is also constantly worrying about better health of poor sisters and daughters. We have done a huge job to deliver sanitary pad in one rupee inside Jan Aushadhi Kendra. More than 5 crore sanitary pads have reached our poor women in 6 thousand Jan Aushadhi Centers in the last few times.

We have formed a committee to eliminate malnutrition among daughters, what should be the right age of their marriage. As soon as his report comes, appropriate decisions will be taken about the age of marriage of daughters.

My dear countrymen,

In this corona period, it is very natural to pay attention to the health sector and hence the biggest learning of self-reliance has been taught to us by the health sector in this period of crisis. And to achieve that goal we also have to move forward.

You see, at the time of Corona, before that there was only one Lab in our country for testing, today there is a network of 1400 Labs ... spread in every corner of India. When the crisis of Corona came, only 300 tests could be done in a day. In such a short time, our people have shown the power that today we are able to do more than 7 lakh tests every day… where did we start from 300 and where we reached 7 lakh.

Constant efforts towards modernization, construction of new AIIMS, new medical college in the country… we are doing this. In five years, seats for more than 45 thousand students have been increased in MBBS, MD. More than one and a half lakh Wellness Center in the village ... and about one-third of them are already operational. The role of Wellness Centers in the Corona era has greatly helped the villages.

A huge campaign is going to start in the health sector from today and technology will also have a big role in it. National Digital Health Mission is also being started from today. This will bring a new revolution in the health sector of India… Technology will be used very deliberately to reduce the troubles in treatment.

Every Indian will be given a Health ID. This Health ID will work like a health account of every Indian. Your every test, every disease ... which doctor, which medicine you took, what diagnosis was there, when they were taken, what was their report, all this information will be included in your health ID. Appointment from doctor, deposit of money, rush to get a hospital slip, all these problems… through National Digital Health Mission will get rid of many troubles and any one of our citizens will be able to take the right decisions for best health. This arrangement is going to happen.

My dear countrymen, whenever it comes to Corona, one thing is natural, everyone has a question, when will the Corona vaccine be ready… This question is in everyone's mind, all over the world.

I would like to say to the countrymen today that the scientists of our country ... The talent of our scientists is like a sage-monk ... They are busy in the laboratory. Unbroken, doing austere penance, working very hard. And not one, not two, three are in different stages of vaccine testing in India. When the green signal will be received from scientists, production will be done on a large scale and their preparations are also fully ready ... and with rapid production, the vaccine is also ready for how to reach every Indian in the shortest possible time… Its outline is also ready.

My dear countrymen, the picture of development is different at different places in our country. Some areas are far ahead, some areas are far behind. This imbalance is an important challenge for self-reliant India… I can agree. And so, as I said in the beginning, we are emphasizing 110 designated districts. Want to bring them on par with development. Creating development ecosystem, improving connectivity - this is our priority.

Now you see, the western part of Hindustan and the middle to the eastern part of Hindustan, be it eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal, north-east, Odisha… these are our areas, immense wealth, natural wealth. There are reserves of People here are powerful, powerful, talented but due to lack of opportunities, there has been an imbalance in these areas. And so we have taken many new steps, be it Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, to be connected to the gas pipeline in the east, to build a new road-rail infrastructure, to build new ports there ... that is, for a whole kind of development. The new blueprint for infrastructure should be developed in a holistic way….

In the same way, Leh-Ladakh, Kargil, Jammu and Kashmir… this region has got independence from Article 370 a year ago… One year has been completed. This one year is a major milestone in a new development journey of Jammu and Kashmir. This year has been a period of giving fundamental rights to women, Dalits and women. It has also been a year for our refugees to live a dignified life. Special campaigns like Back to Villages are being carried out to bring the benefits of development to the village and the poor. The Ayushman Yojana is being used in the best way in the areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh today.

My dear countrymen, the strength of democracy, the true strength of democracy lies in our chosen local units. It is a matter of pride for all of us that the representatives of the local units in Jammu and Kashmir are leading a new era of development with activism and sensitivity. I heartily congratulate all their Panch Sarpanchs for their active participation in the development journey.

The process of delimitation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Delimitation is under the leadership of retired Supreme Court Justice and soon after completion of Delimitation there should be elections in future, MLA of Jammu and Kashmir, Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir. .. to move forward on the path of development with new energy, the country is committed and is also striving for it.

The aspirations of the old demand that he had made for years, by making Ladakh a Union Territory, were expected to be fulfilled, we have done a great job of honoring him…. Ladakh, situated in the heights of the Himalayas, is moving towards a new peak of development. Now the central university is being built there. New research centers are being built, hotels, management courses are going on there. There are plans to build a seven and a half thousand MW Solar Park for electricity, but my dear countrymen, Ladakh has many characteristics, those characteristics have to be handled and also groomed. And just like Sikkim… Sikkim has established its organic state identity in our North-East, so the entire region of Ladakh, Leh, Kargil can identify themselves as carbon neutral units for our country. And for this, the Government of India, along with the citizens there, a sample form, inspiration form,

My dear countrymen, India has shown that fast development is possible even while keeping balance with the environment. Today India with a vision of one world, one sun, one grid is inspiring the whole world especially in the field of solar energy.

Today, India has made its place in the top five countries of the world in terms of production of renewable energy. India is also vigilant about the solution of pollution and India is also active. Be it Clean India campaign, Smoke free LPG regime, LED Bulb campaign, CNG based transportation, Electric mobility efforts, we are leaving no stone unturned. Emphasis is being laid on increasing ethanol production and its use to reduce pollution from petrol. What was the situation of ethanol inside our country five years ago… Five years ago our country used to produce 400 million liters. Today five times in five years ... And today 200 million liters of ethanol is being produced in our country which is proving very useful for the environment.

My dear countrymen, in 100 cities of the country ... In the selected 100 cities, to reduce pollution, we have a holistic approach, with an integrated approach, with a mass participation, using modern technology to the fullest We are going to work towards reducing pollution… in a mission mode.

My dear countrymen, India can say this proudly… India is one of the very few countries where forests are expanding. India is fully sensitive to the preservation and promotion of its Biodiversity. We have successfully carried out Project Tiger, Project Elephant ... successfully. Tiger population has increased here. Now Project Lion is starting for Asiatic Lion in the coming days. And in it Project Lion will also work on the defense, security, essential infrastructure of Indian cities ... and in particular, the special type of health infrastructure that is required for them. And Project Lion will be emphasized.

Also we want to promote one more work and that is - Project Dolphin will be run. We will focus on both dolphins living in rivers and at sea. This will also give a boost to Biodiversity and will also provide employment opportunities. It is also the center of attraction of tourism… So we are going to move in this direction too.

My dear countrymen, when we embark on an extraordinary journey with an extraordinary goal, the road is full of challenges and challenges are also uneven. In the midst of so many disasters, there have been vicious attempts to challenge the country's might even at the border. But whoever raised his eyes on the sovereignty of the country from the LOC to the LAC, the army of the country, our brave soldiers have responded to it in that language.

The whole country is full of zeal, driven by resolve and moving forward with unwavering devotion to power to protect India's sovereignty. What our brave men can do for this resolution, what the country can do ... The world has seen this in Ladakh. Today I pay respects to all those brave men and soldiers on the motherland with the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Be it terrorism, or expansionism, India is staunchly combating. Today, the world's faith in India has become stronger. Recently, as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, 184 out of 192 ... One hundred eighty-four countries support India, it is a matter of pride for each of our Hindustani. This is an example of how we have reached the world. And this is possible only when India itself is strong, India is strong, India is safe, with this thinking, work is being done on many fronts today.

My dear countrymen, we are connecting our relations with our neighbors, whether on land or by sea, with our partnership of security, development and trust. It is India's constant endeavor to deepen our centuries-old cultural, economic and social relations with our neighbors. One-quarter of the world's population lives in South Asia. We can create countless possibilities for the development and prosperity of such a large population by chance and participation. All the leaders of the countries of the region have a huge responsibility, an important responsibility for the development and progress of this large gathering. I call upon all the people of all these regions of South Asia, politicians, MPs and intellectuals to fulfill it. The more peace in this entire region, the more harmony, the more it will work for humanity, it will be in the interest of humanity…

Today, the neighbors are not only those who meet our geographical boundaries, but also those who meet our hearts… where there is harmony in relationships, there is harmony. I am happy that India has strengthened its relations with all the countries of Extended Neighborhood in the recent past. The progress of our political, economic and human relations with the countries of West Asia has increased manifold ... confidence has increased manifold. Our economic relations with these countries, especially in the energy sector, are very important. A large number of our Indian siblings are working in many countries ... in all these countries. The way these countries have helped Indians during the crisis of Corona, respecting the request of the Government of India, India is grateful to all those countries for that and I want to express my gratitude.

Similarly, our maritime neighbors of our former ASEAN countries also hold a very special importance for us. India has thousands of years old religious and cultural ties with them. The traditions of Buddhism connect us to them. Today, India is increasing cooperation with these countries, not just in the security areas but also in the field of maritime wealth.

My dear countrymen, as much as India's efforts are for peace and harmony, it is as much a commitment to its security and to strengthen its forces. Major steps have been taken for a self-sufficient India in defense production. We have recently banned the import of more than 100 military equipment - from missiles to light combat helicopters, from assault rifles to transport aircraft, all in Make in India. Apna Tejas too… is showing itself according to modern needs to show its strength, its speed and its strength. Our border and coastal infrastructure have a huge role in the security of the country. Today, the Himalayan peaks, or the islands of the Indian Ocean, the emphasis is on the expansion of connectivity in every direction. New roads have been prepared from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh keeping in view the security of our country on a large scale.

My dear countrymen, we have such a big beach but together we have more than 1300 islands. Given the importance of a select few islands, we are moving ahead on developing rapidly. You must have seen the submarine optical fiber cable project was launched in Andaman and Nicobar five days ago. Andaman and Nicobar will also have internet facility like Chennai and Delhi. Now we are going to take forward the work to connect Lakshadweep in the same way.

In the next one thousand days, we have set a target to connect Lakshadweep with fast internet facility. We are moving towards the model of development keeping the security at the center… the development of the youth of the border and coastal area. And one step in that, we are starting a big campaign.

Our border areas, our coastal areas, there are about 173 districts which are connected by border or sea coast of some country. In the coming days, NCC will be extended to the youth of those border districts. Cadets of the border area ... We will prepare about one lakh new NCC cadets and one third of our daughters are there, that will also be an effort. Army will train cadets of border area. The cadets of the coastal area will be trained by the Navy and cadets from the air base will be trained by the Airforce. Border and coastal areas will get a trained man power to deal with disasters, youth will also get the necessary skills to make a career in the armed forces.

My dear countrymen, last year I said to the Red Fort, the last five years are to fulfill the needs and the next five years are to fulfill the aspirations. In the last one year, the country has crossed the milestone of big and important decisions. On the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji, villages in India have freed themselves from open defecation. Law of granting citizenship to the oppressed refugees due to faith, for Dalits, backward, OBC ... There should be a matter of making the right of reservation for SC / ST / OBC, historic peace agreement in Assam and Tripura, collective of army To make the power more effective, the Chief of Defense Staff should be appointed, the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor should be constructed in record time ... The country made history, saw history being made, it did extraordinary work.

The construction of the magnificent temple of Lord Rama has begun in Ayodhya 10 days ago. The centuries-old theme of Ram Janmabhoomi has been resolved peacefully. The restraint with which the people of the country have behaved and treated wisely, is unprecedented and is an inspiration for us for the future. Peace, unity and goodwill is going to be the strength of self-reliant India. This harmony, this harmony is the guarantee of India's bright future. We have to move forward with this harmony. Every Hindustani has to offer something in this Mahayagya of development.

In this decade, India will move ahead with a new policy and a new way, when the ordinary will not work ... Now the time of 'happens', 'runs', we are no less than anyone in the world. We will try to be at the top. And so we have to move forward for the 75th year of independence by achieving the goal of best production, best human resources, best governance… the best in everything.

Our policy, our process, our products are the best of all, be the best, then only the concept of 'One India-Best India' will come true. Today we need to take a resolution again, this resolution should be to fulfill the dreams of those who sacrificed for freedom, this resolution should be for 130 crore countrymen, this resolution for our future generations, for their bright future. Yes, this resolution is for self-reliant India. We have to take an oath, we have to pledge, we will contribute towards minimizing imports, we will empower our small scale industries, we will become a vocal for all local and we will innovate more… We will empower- Our youth, women, tribals, disabled people, Dalits, poor, villages, backward people, everyone.

Today India has made the impossible possible with extraordinary speed. Every Indian has to move forward with this desire, this passion, this passion.

The year 2022, 75 years of our independence has just arrived. We are one step away. We have to do one day and night. This third decade of the 21st century should be the decade to fulfill our dreams. Corona is a big disaster, but not so great that self-reliant can stop the conquest of India.

I can see, the redness of a new morning, the rise of a new self-confidence, the conch shell of a new self-reliant India. Once again, best wishes to all of you on Independence Day. Come, raise both hands with me and speak with full force -

Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Bharat Mata Ki Jai,

Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram,

Jai Hind, Jai Hind."