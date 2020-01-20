IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Delhi crime branch arrests 11 people in betting racket

The Delhi Crime Branch on Sunday busted a betting racket and arrested 11 persons.
The bets were being placed on the third ODI between India and Australia.
The police said that bets worth Rs 2 crores had been placed.
Police even seized 70 mobile phones, two TVs, registers and seven laptops.
India secured a seven-wicket win in the match and clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 against Australia.
