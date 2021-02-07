India

In Pictures: Uttarakhand glacier burst leaves seven dead, at least 125 missing; rescue operations on

By FPJ Web Desk

Chamoli: Avalanche after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.
PTI Photo

Rescuers have pulled out seven bodies from a tunnel while at least 125 people were missing after a glacier burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand triggered a massive avalanche and floods in the Alaknanda river system on Sunday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the numbers could be higher and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in the "massive disaster".

Two power projects - NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project - were extensively damaged with scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters and sludge came rushing in.

All efforts are focussed at the moment to pull out those feared trapped inside the other tunnels that are clogged with 35-40 feet of debris, Rawat said.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force personnel have penetrated up to 150 metres into the 250-metre-long tunnel but they have not been able to contact any of the trapped employees or workmen, he said. The extent of damage to the two hydel projects is being assessed by their management, he said.

One motorable road and four suspension bridges connecting 7-8 villages in the area with the district headquarters have also been washed away by the avalanche. The disconnected villages include Gahar, Bhangyun, Raini Palli, Pang Lata, Suraithota, Tolma and Fagrasu. Arrangements have been made to continue uninterrupted supplies of essentials to these villages, Rawat said.

Check out the pictures of the Himalayan tragedy:

Chamoli: Avalanche after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand?s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.
PTI Photo
Chamoli: A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand?s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.
PTI Photo
Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand?s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected
PTI Photo
Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand?s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.
PTI Photo
Chamoli: Washed away barrage of Rishi Ganga power project in Neeti valley, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand?s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.
PTI Photo
Uttarakhand, Feb 07 (ANI): A massive flood in Dhauliganga seen near Reni village, where some water body flooded and destroyed many river bankside houses due to cloudburst or breaching of the reservoir.
ANI Photo
Uttarakhand, Feb 07 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat being briefed on the flood situation by Army and ITBP jawans, in Chamoli on Sunday.
ANI Photo
Uttarakhand, Feb 07 (ANI): A massive flood in Dhauliganga seen near Reni village, where some water body flooded and destroyed many river bankside houses due to cloudburst or breaching of the reservoir.
ANI Photo
Uttarakhand, Feb 07 (ANI): ITBP personnel assess the damages in Tapovan and area of Reni where flash flood occurred.
ANI Photo
Chamoli: ITBP personnel dig to open Tapovan Tunnel which is completely blocked, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand?s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.
PTI Photo
Chamoli: ITBP personnel carry out search and rescue operation at Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand?s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.
PTI Photo
Rescue operation underway at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue trapped people.
ANI Photo
Chamoli: ITBP personnel dig to open Tapovan Tunnel which is completely blocked, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand?s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.
PTI Photo
Uttarakhand, Feb 07 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reviewed the situation after a flash flood occurred following cloudburst or breaching of the reservoir, in Chamoli on Sunday.
ANI Photo
Uttarakhand, Feb 07 (ANI): A massive flood seen near Reni village, where some water bodies flooded and destroyed many river bankside houses due to cloudburst or breaching of the reservoir, in Chamoli on Sunday.
ANI Photo
Chamoli: Damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021
PTI Photo
Chamoli: Locals inspect the site near damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
PTI Photo
This handout photo taken on February 7, 2021 and released by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shows onlookers and members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) during a rescue operation after a broken glacier caused a major river surge that swept away bridges and roads, at Reni village in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. - Three people were confirmed dead and at least 150 were missing in northern India after a broken glacier caused a major river surge that swept away bridges and roads on February 7, police said.
AFP Photo
Chamoli: ITBP personnel carry out rescue operations, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand?s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.
PTI Photo
Chamoli: Bridge connecting Tapovan to Bhanguel village damaged in floods, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand?s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
PTI Photo

