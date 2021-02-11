In Pics: Shutdown in Kashmir to mark JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat's 37th death anniversary

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) had last week called for a complete strike on February 9 and 11 to mark the death anniversaries of Guru and its founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat who was hanged in the Tihar Jail on February 11, 1984.

Also, posters, purportedly issued by Hurriyat Conference, were pasted in some areas of the city, calling for a shutdown on Tuesday and Thursday.

However, the officials said, the authenticity of the posters could not be verified.

Unlike the previous years, the authorities did not impose restrictions on the movement and assembly of people or order the suspension of mobile Internet services as a precautionary measure on the day.