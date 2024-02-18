In Photos: Objectives & Payloads Of ISRO's INSAT-3DS That Was Launched On Saturday

ANI

The INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite, on board a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket, took off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

ISRO chairman S Somanath, congratulated the team and also confirmed the successful deployment of solar panels.

The INSAT-3DS aims to ensure the continuity and expansion of the capabilities provided by the current INSAT-3D and 3DR satellites in orbit.

This satellite will also Provide information on diverse atmospheric conditions through vertical profiles.

The INSAT-3DS is tasked with improving meteorological observations and monitoring over land and ocean surfaces, thereby enhancing weather forecasting and disaster warning systems.

INSAT-3DS is equipped with a 6-channel Imager and a 19-channel Sounder, dedicated to advanced meteorological observations.

The satellite features crucial communication payloads, including the Data Relay Transponder (DRT).