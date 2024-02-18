 In Photos: Objectives & Payloads Of ISRO's INSAT-3DS That Was Launched On Saturday
Aleesha Sam Updated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
The INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite, on board a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket, took off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite, on board a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket, took off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. | ANI

ISRO chairman S Somanath, congratulated the team and also confirmed the successful deployment of solar panels. | ANI

The INSAT-3DS aims to ensure the continuity and expansion of the capabilities provided by the current INSAT-3D and 3DR satellites in orbit.

The INSAT-3DS aims to ensure the continuity and expansion of the capabilities provided by the current INSAT-3D and 3DR satellites in orbit. | ANI

This satellite will also Provide information on diverse atmospheric conditions through vertical profiles.

This satellite will also Provide information on diverse atmospheric conditions through vertical profiles. | ANI

The INSAT-3DS is tasked with improving meteorological observations and monitoring over land and ocean surfaces, thereby enhancing weather forecasting and disaster warning systems.

The INSAT-3DS is tasked with improving meteorological observations and monitoring over land and ocean surfaces, thereby enhancing weather forecasting and disaster warning systems. | ANI

INSAT-3DS is equipped with a 6-channel Imager and a 19-channel Sounder, dedicated to advanced meteorological observations.

INSAT-3DS is equipped with a 6-channel Imager and a 19-channel Sounder, dedicated to advanced meteorological observations. | ANI

The satellite features crucial communication payloads, including the Data Relay Transponder (DRT).

The satellite features crucial communication payloads, including the Data Relay Transponder (DRT). |

The DRT receives data from automatic Data Collection Platforms and Automatic Weather Stations, enhancing weather forecasting capabilities.

The DRT receives data from automatic Data Collection Platforms and Automatic Weather Stations, enhancing weather forecasting capabilities. | ANI

