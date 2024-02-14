In Fray For Her 5th Rajya Sabha Term, Jaya Bachchan Reports Combined Wealth Of ₹1,578 Crore

Jaya Bachchan | ANI

Veteran actor and politician Jaya Bachchan has been nominated once again by the Samajwadi Party (SP) for her fifth consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha, and she submitted her nomination papers on Tuesday. The 75-year-old, who received the Padma Shri award, has been a member of the SP since 2004. She disclosed assets valued at a staggering Rs 1,578 crore jointly with her husband, Amitabh Bachchan, India Today reported.

Jaya Bachchan's net worth

According to an election affidavit submitted by her, Jaya Bachchan's personal net worth for the financial year 2022-23 is reported to be Rs 1,63,56,190, while Amitabh Bachchan's assets are stated to be worth Rs 273,74,96,590 for the same period.

Their total movable assets amount to Rs 849.11 crore, while their immovable assets stand at Rs 729.77 crore. Jaya Bachchan's bank balance is reported as Rs 10,11,33,172, and Amitabh Bachchan's is Rs 120,45,62,083.

Jewellery and cars

The Bachchans' opulent lifestyle is evident in their possessions, with Jaya owning jewellery valued at Rs 40.97 crore and a four-wheeler priced at Rs 9.82 lakh. Meanwhile, Amitabh boasts an impressive jewellery collection worth Rs 54.77 crore and a fleet of 16 vehicles, including two Mercedes and a Range Rover, valued at a total of Rs 17.66 crore.

Their combined assets comprise property obtained through various channels, with Jaya Bachchan accruing wealth from endorsements, her salary as a Member of Parliament, and professional fees, while Amitabh Bachchan earns income from interest, rent, dividends, capital gains, and revenue generated by a solar plant.

Rajya Sabha polls

The Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled for February 27, will see 56 seats contested across 15 states. In Uttar Pradesh, where the SP has announced its candidates, the party holds 108 seats in the 403-member Assembly, while the ruling BJP has 252 members, and the Congress has two.

In addition to Jaya Bachchan, the SP has nominated former MP Ramjilal Suman and retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan for the Upper House polls.