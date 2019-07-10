India

The Chief Minister has directed officers to test a system under which these individuals or organisations will be given Rs 30 per cattle every day towards fodder for the stray animals that are not being used commercially.

In Bundelkhand, you can get Rs 30 per day to keep cows

