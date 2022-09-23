In big setback to Zee, I&B ministry revokes network's permission to show 10 news channels on DD Free Dish | File Image

The information and broadcasting ministry on Friday revoked permission for simultaneous uplinking of 10 Zee network channels in Ku Band on GSAT-15 satellite and C Band, Newslaundry reported.

In an order on Friday, the ministry finally removed permission for free-to-air telecast of following channels:

Zee Hindustan

Zee Rajasthan

Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal

Zee Bihar Jharkhand

Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh

Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand

Zee Salam

Zee 24 Kalak

Zee 24 Taas

Zee Odisha.