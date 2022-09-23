e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIn big setback to Zee, I&B ministry revokes network's permission to show 10 news channels on DD Free Dish

In big setback to Zee, I&B ministry revokes network's permission to show 10 news channels on DD Free Dish

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
In big setback to Zee, I&B ministry revokes network's permission to show 10 news channels on DD Free Dish | File Image

The information and broadcasting ministry on Friday revoked permission for simultaneous uplinking of 10 Zee network channels in Ku Band on GSAT-15 satellite and C Band, Newslaundry reported.

In an order on Friday, the ministry finally removed permission for free-to-air telecast of following channels:

  • Zee Hindustan

  • Zee Rajasthan

  • Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal

  • Zee Bihar Jharkhand

  • Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh

  • Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand

  • Zee Salam

  • Zee 24 Kalak

  • Zee 24 Taas

  • Zee Odisha.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Dr Rajiv Bahl appointed as new Director General of ICMR

Dr Rajiv Bahl appointed as new Director General of ICMR

In big setback to Zee, I&B ministry revokes network's permission to show 10 news channels on DD Free...

In big setback to Zee, I&B ministry revokes network's permission to show 10 news channels on DD Free...

Nitish Kumar only wants to be facilitator in uniting opposition parties: JDU chief amid backlash...

Nitish Kumar only wants to be facilitator in uniting opposition parties: JDU chief amid backlash...

Tamil Nadu: BJP President JP Nadda mocked by CPI-M, Congress MPs over statement on AIIMS, Madurai

Tamil Nadu: BJP President JP Nadda mocked by CPI-M, Congress MPs over statement on AIIMS, Madurai

Kolkata: IIT Kharagpur and Technical University of Munich sign Letter of Intent

Kolkata: IIT Kharagpur and Technical University of Munich sign Letter of Intent