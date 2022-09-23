In big setback to Zee, I&B ministry revokes network's permission to show 10 news channels on DD Free Dish

The information and broadcasting ministry on Friday revoked permission for simultaneous uplinking of 10 Zee network channels in Ku Band on GSAT-15 satellite and C Band, Newslaundry reported.
In an order on Friday, the ministry finally removed permission for free-to-air telecast of following channels:
Zee Hindustan
Zee Rajasthan
Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal
Zee Bihar Jharkhand
Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh
Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand
Zee Salam
Zee 24 Kalak
Zee 24 Taas
Zee Odisha.
