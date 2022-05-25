In a month three top leaders quit Congress

Congress |

Kapil Sibal's exit from Congress has added another name to the list of big exits this year. In the last month, a total of three Congress leaders have quit the grand old party increasing its hurdles to contend its largest opposition - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kapil Sibal: The lawyer-politician's ties with the Congress high command were at an all-time low. Following the Congress' meeting in Udaipur earlier this month, he had said the leadership is in "cuckoo land".

Sibal resigned a day after the Congress brainstorming session held to discuss a roadmap for the party's revival after a series of devastating election defeats.

Sibal was a prominent member of "G-23", the rebel block in the grand old party pushing for sweeping reforms.

Sunil Jakhar: The former Punjab chief, who had been showcaused by the Congress leadership for his criticism of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, quit the party this month and joined the BJP. In a scathing parting message, Mr Jakhar had said the top leaders needs to identify friends and foes. Mr. Jakhar had also criticised former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and termed him a liability for the party after the Congress lost the Punjab Assembly polls to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Congress had announced to remove Mr Jakhar from all positions in the party following the party’s disciplinary committee recommendations. Mr. Jakhar said that his ailing

Hardik Patel: Gujarat leader Hardik Patel quit the Congress earlier this month after sulking over being sidelined within the party. In his resignation letter, he targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying top leaders were "distracted by mobile phones" when he met them. He also said Gujarat Congress was interested more in ensuring "chicken sandwiches" for leaders than in party's issues.

“Whenever our country faced challenges and when the Congress needed leadership, Congress leaders were enjoying abroad,” said the former Gujarat Congress working president.

“Be it building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax) — India wanted solutions for these subjects for a long time and Congress only played the role of a roadblock and was always only obstructive. When it came to issues related to India, Gujarat and my Patidar community — the Congress’s only stand was to oppose whatever the Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji did,” Patel added.