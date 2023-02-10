In a first, lithium reserves, one of key components of EV batteries, found in J&K

Representation image.

New Delhi: The Union Government on Thursday said that 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves, a non-ferrous metal and one of the key components in EV batteries, have been found for the first time in the country in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of Mine in a statement said, "Geological Survey of India for the first time established Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir."

It further informed that 51 mineral blocks including Lithium, Gold, and other commodities like potash, molybdenum, base metals etc. were handed over to respective state governments.

"Out of these 51 mineral blocks, 5 blocks pertain to gold and other blocks pertain to commodities like potash, molybdenum, base metals etc. spread across 11 states of Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana," the ministry added.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI), established in 1851, finds coal deposits for the Railways, including creating and updating of national geoscientific information and mineral resource assessment.