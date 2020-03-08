'Important for women to become self-reliant': Kashmir's Arifa Jan from Modi's handle on Women's Day 2020

Kashmiri woman Arifa Jan, who has spun a success story of her own through revival of the Valley's Numdah handicraft, on Sunday tweeted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle to emphasise that women should focus on becoming self-reliant and also help other women.

Jan, 33, is the third woman achiever after Chennai-based social worker Sneha Mohandoss and bomb-blast survivor Malvika Iyer among the seven who will tweet -- minutes after receiving the Nari Shakti Puraskar for 2019 -- from Modi's Twitter handle on Sunday to mark International Women's Day.

Jan was awarded along with 15 other women by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Modi had announced on March 3 to give his social media platforms to women to handle on March 8.

"This gesture by PM@narendramodi has boosted my morale and it'll help me to work harder for the betterment of the craft as well as the artisans all over Kashmir," Jan tweeted.

"I feel it is important for more women to focus on becoming self-reliant and help other women."