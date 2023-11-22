IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rains In THESE Parts Of Maharashtra, Goa From November 23-27

Parts of Maharashtra, including the coastal Konkan region and Goa, are likely to experience light to moderate rains | File

Parts of Maharashtra, including the coastal Konkan region and Goa, are likely to experience light to moderate rains from November 23 to November 27 due to strong moisture-laden easterly winds, a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official has said.

Mumbai and its adjoining districts are part of the Konkan administrative division. "Because of strong easterly waves, rains are very likely to occur over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Light to moderate rains may occur in these areas from November 23 to 27," Anupam Kashyapi, Head of Weather Forecasting Division of the IMD in Pune, said on Tuesday.

During the November 24-27 period, Pune, located in western Maharashtra, is likely to experience very light to moderate showers accompanied with thunder, he said.