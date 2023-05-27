IMD issues Orange alert for Haryana, Rajasthan & UP, amid possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi

Representative Image | PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, cautioning residents about the possibility of thunderstorms. Additionally, there is a forecast for thunderstorms in Delhi over the next 3-4 days.

Moisture Influence from the Arabian Sea

Due to the inflow of moisture from the Arabian Sea, northwest India will experience similar weather conditions on May 27 and 28. Thunderstorms are expected in the North-Western region of the country for five consecutive days.

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Projections

IMD has highlighted the potential for heavy rain in North-East Uttar Pradesh and thunderstorms in other areas on Sunday. However, the impact of these weather patterns is expected to diminish gradually, with a reduction in thunderstorm activity from the following day onward.

Insights from IMD Scientist

Dr. Soma Sen Roy, a scientist at IMD, emphasized the continuation of similar weather conditions in northwest India. She also affirmed the likelihood of thunderstorms persisting in Delhi for the next 3-4 days.

Focus Areas for Alert

An Orange alert has been issued specifically for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. However, North-East Uttar Pradesh is particularly at risk of heavy rainfall, while other regions should be prepared for thunderstorm activity.

Relief from Hot Weather Conditions

The sudden change in weather, marked by heavy rains, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, brings relief from the prevailing hot weather conditions in parts of Delhi-NCR and North India.

Rain and Thunderstorm Projections

IMD predicts rain and thunderstorms to continue in Delhi and its surrounding areas for the next two to three days. Furthermore, there is no prediction of a heatwave until May 30, providing respite from the scorching temperatures.