I'm not scared of Modi, they can't touch me: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he was not scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he was a "clean person" and he would continue to fight alone even if no one sided with him.

He made the remarks while addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, after releasing a booklet on the three farm laws titled "Kheti Ka Khoon.

Rahul Gandhi said, "I have character. I am not scared of Modi or anyone. I am a clean person, and they cannot touch me. They can shoot me. I am a patriot and I protect my country. I will stand alone even if everyone is standing on the other side but will fight as it is my religion."

"I am more fanatic than them. India is once again fighting for independence," he said.

He was responding to a question about BJP chief J.P. Nadda's remarks that he was distracting the farmers.

He said that even during the UPA government, the Congress stood with the farmers in Bhatta Parsaul. "Nadda was not standing there nor was the BJP standing with the farmers then," he said.

Lashing out at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said the three farm laws were meant to destroy the Indian agricultural system.

He said, "A huge tragedy has unfolded and I am not talking about just farmers because that is not the only thing happening. Youngsters, who believe in this country, they need to listen carefully."

He said, "What we have seen in industry after industry, when it comes to the airports, telecom, power, retail, across the board, what we are watching is the development of massive monopolies."

He alleged that 'three-four-five people are owning this country', they are owning it as a small group of people who are close to the Prime Minister and have media support.

"And now we have seen that the last bastion of agriculture that was not touched by industries is also going away," he said.

Rahul said that now three-four people will own the whole system and the farmers will not get their price and the middle class will be hurt by the prices.

"This is an assault on the middle class," he said.

The Congress leader said that the farmers of Punjab and Haryana are fighting on behalf of 65 crore farmers of the country.

"They are the patriots of the country, who are protecting livelihoods of 65 crore people. I support them, they are fighting for us," Rahul Gandhi said.

To a question about China's intrusion, Rahul Gandhi said, "China is noticing the weakness of India. China has a strategic vision as it wants to shape the entire world. China has tested India twice. If India won't create a strategy against China, it will take benefit of that and at that time no one would be able to stop the damage."

He said that the job of safeguarding the country is not being done properly.

"China is testing India and it wants to dominate. I am raising red flags, you can't manage China with event management," he said.

He added that whoever speaks against the government is described as an anti national or a criminal.

"We are saying because we are seeing the problems. When we speak about China we are enemies. When we are giving warning signals, we are enemies. Even if the farmers protest is sorted out, then its result will come from somewhere else like from youths or someone else.

"Their approach is wrong, they don't want to learn and accept. They only want to speak, it is the training by the RSS, they are top grade in this," he added.