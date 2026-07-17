'I'm Fed Up With Your Daily Complaints': Varanasi Woman Cop Caught Slapping Complainant - VIDEO

Varanasi: A woman sub-inspector posted at Chaubepur police station in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has come under scrutiny after a video allegedly showing her slapping a woman complainant inside the police station went viral on social media, prompting the police department to initiate an inquiry.

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According to reports, the incident took place at Chaubepur police station, where the complainant had arrived to seek action on her grievance. The woman alleged that during the interaction, Sub-Inspector Roshni became irritated and allegedly told her, "I am fed up with your daily complaints. Today I'll teach you a lesson." Moments later, the officer allegedly slapped the complainant repeatedly.

The woman further alleged that the officer also behaved indecently with her during the altercation. People present at the police station intervened and separated the two, bringing the situation under control.

An eight-second video purportedly capturing the incident has since circulated widely on social media, drawing sharp criticism over the conduct of the police. Several users questioned the officer's actions, with one remarking, "Five slaps in eight seconds, is this part of police training? If justice is delivered this way, what is the need for courts?"

Following the video's circulation, the police department took cognisance of the matter and ordered an inquiry.

ACP Sarnath Vinay Dwivedi confirmed that the viral video has been taken into account and an investigation is underway. He said appropriate action would be taken against the concerned officer in accordance with the findings of the inquiry.