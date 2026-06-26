Caught On Camera: Woman Constable 'Kisses' Male Colleague Inside UP's Jalaun Police Station; Viral Video Leads To His Suspension

CCTV screengrab |

Jalaun: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun. CCTV footage from inside the Orai police station showing a female constable allegedly getting intimate with her male counterpart has gone viral on social media.

The viral clip shows the male constable sitting on a chair in front of his computer. The female constable is seen approaching him from behind and wrapping her hands around his shoulders and allegedly kissing him. The male constable also appears to get up from the chair and try to distance himself from the female constable, but she continues to follow him. Both can be seen in civilian clothes.

Action taken

The constable has been identified as Arvind Patel and has been suspended, and an investigation has been launched.

"It is to inform in relation to the case that, upon taking cognisance of the video, Constable Arvind has been suspended with immediate effect, and the City Sub-Divisional Officer has been directed to investigate the entire matter. Action as per rules will be taken upon completion of the investigation," Jalaun Police posted on X.

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Details of the incident

Arvind Patel, a resident of Prayagraj, is a 2018-batch constable. He has been assigned the job of a clerk. On Wednesday night, Arvind was on night shift.

He was working on a computer in the control room. Just then, a female trainee constable entered the control room. As soon as she arrived, she grabbed Arvind from behind while he was sitting on a chair. Then, she allegedly started kissing him, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report.