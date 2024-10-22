 'I'm Carrying A Live Bomb’: Mumbai-Bound Vistara Passenger Detained At Cochin International Airport For Issuing Hoax Threat
According to the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) authorities, a verbal bomb threat was received from a passenger bound for Mumbai during the secondary ladder point check of the Vistara flight in the afternoon. The passenger had made a casual comment, "I'm carrying a live bomb," said an official communication from the CIAL.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
Kochi: A passenger was detained on Monday at the Cochin International Airport here for allegedly raising a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax, airport authorities said.

According to the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) authorities, a verbal bomb threat was received from a passenger bound for Mumbai during the secondary ladder point check of the Vistara flight in the afternoon.

The passenger had made a casual comment, "I'm carrying a live bomb," said an official communication from the CIAL.

About The Passenger

The passenger, identified as Vijay Mandhayan, was to board the flight from Kochi, which was scheduled to depart at 3.50 pm. His baggage was checked, and nothing was found suspicious, according to officials.

"Bomb Threat Assesment Committee (BTAC) was formed and declared as Non Specific.The flight departed at 4.19 pm," added the officials.

A team of officers from Nedumbassery police station soon reached the spot. An inquiry is underway, police said.

