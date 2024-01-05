 Illegal Mining Case: ED Recovers ₹5 Crore Cash, Foreign-Made Arms During Raids In Haryana
ED had launched raids against INLD MLA Dilbag Singh and Congress MLA Surender Panwar on Thursday as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in Haryana's Yamunanagar district.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Foreign-made weapons, more than 100 bottles of liquor, Rs 5cr cash and many other things were recovered by ED | ANI

Foreign-made rifles, about 300 cartridges, Rs 5 crore in cash and more than 100 liquor bottles have been recovered during searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate against former INLD MLA Dilbag Singh and his associates, official sources said on Friday.

ED conducted raids against INLD's Dilbag Singh and Congress's Surender Panwar 

The central agency had launched raids against Singh and Congress MLA from Sonipat Surender Panwar on Thursday as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in Haryana's Yamunanagar district and some other regions. Singh is a former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Yamunanagar.

About Rs 5 crore cash, "illegal" foreign-made rifles, around 300 cartridges and bullets, more than 100 liquor bottles, 4-5 kilograms of gold biscuits and jewellery, and documents pertaining to assets in India and abroad have been recovered from the premises linked to Singh and his associates, the sources said. The searches at some locations are continuing, they said.

ED launched raids at around 20 sites and more entities

Around 20 locations of the two politicians and linked entities in Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Mohali, Faridabad, Chandigarh and Karnal were covered during the raids conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering case stems from several FIRs registered by Haryana Police to probe alleged illegal mining of boulders, gravel and sand that took place in the past in Yamunanagar and nearby districts even after the lease expiry period and a ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

ED is also investigating the alleged 'e-Ravana' scheme scam 

The central agency is also probing alleged fraud in the 'e-Ravana' scheme, an online portal that was introduced by the Haryana government in 2020 to simplify the collection of royalties and taxes and to prevent tax evasion in mining areas.

The activities were being run by a syndicate allegedly linked to the two politicians, ED sources claimed.

