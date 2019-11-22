IIM Indore student bags 4 lakh package for 2 months internship at placement interviews

The Indian Institute of Management-Indore has scaled stipend of Rs 4 lakh this year as it completed summer internship placement Thursday, on an average a student is offered a stipend of Rs 1.68 lakh for the two-month-long internship, the institute said.
Around 589 students from two major courses participated in the placement process for summer internship attended by over 160 employers According to a spokesman from the institution.
The companies which came for the placement drive includes Google, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, BCG, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, EY, Goldman Sachs, HUL, ITC, JPMorgan Chase and PwC.
There is no still confirmation on the companies name nor the student who was offered a Stipend of Rs 4 lakh. This year batch is the largest by number about 589 across the country, who will complete their course in 2021
