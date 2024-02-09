'Ignoring Dalit Icons': BSP Chief Mayawati Demands Bharat Ratna For Kanshiram

BSP supremo Mayawati | PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on Friday accused the BJP-led central government of neglecting Dalit leaders while conferring the Bharat Ratna on LK Advani, former PM PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and MS Swaminathan.

Taking to her handle on social media site X, Mayawati wrote, "All the personalities who have been honoured with Bharat Ratna by the present BJP government are welcome, but in this matter, it is absolutely not right to despise and ignore the Dalit personalities especially. The government must pay attention to this also."

"Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, after a long wait, was honoured with the title of Bharat Ratna by the government of Shri VP Singh. After him, the struggle done by respected Shri Kanshiram ji, the messiah of the Dalits and the neglected, in their interests is no less. He should also be honored with Bharat Ratna," Mayawait said.

5 Bharat Ratnas awarded within a month

The comments followed Prime Minister Modi's announcement that PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and MS Swaminathan would receive the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor. Earlier, the government had declared the same honour for former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur and BJp stalwart Lal Krishna Advani.

With today's announcement, the government has declared five Bharat Ratna award within a month.

BSP President Mayawati had made the similar demand last month, following the declaration by Rashtrapati Bhavan that the late socialist politician and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur would be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna.