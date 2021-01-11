'If Centre doesn't put stay on farm laws, we will do it': SC slams Modi govt amid ongoing farmers' protest

Hearing a batch of petitions challenging the new farm laws implemented by the Centre, Supreme Court on Monday said that if the Centre does not want to put a stay on the farm laws, SC will do it.
Supreme Court started hearing a batch of petitions, including those filed by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, RJD MP Manoj K Jha, challenging the constitutional validity of the three farm laws, passed by the Centre along with the plea to remove protesting farmers.
The Chief Justice of India while hearing the case said, "If the Centre does not want to stay the implementation of farm laws, we will put a stay on it."
"We are disappointed with the way the process is going," CJI said.
"We don't know what negotiations are going on? Can the farm laws be put on hold for some time?" asks the CJI.
"Some people have committed suicide, old people and women are a part of the agitation. What is happening?" says CJI, and added that not a single plea has been filed that said that the farm laws are good.
The CJI added that each one of us will be responsible if something goes wrong. We don't want anybody's blood on our hands, he said.
"We will stay implementation of laws," says CJI." You can carry on the protest. But the question is whether the protest should be held at the same site," he added.
The CJI slammed the Modi govt and said "We do not think the Centre is handling this issue correctly. We have to take some action today. This is a very serious matter."
"We are proposing and facilitating to try to form a committee and we are also thinking that we will hold the implementation of the laws till further orders," CJI suggested to one of the petitioners during the hearing.
