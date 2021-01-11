'If Centre doesn't put stay on farm laws, we will do it': SC slams Modi govt amid ongoing farmers' protest

Hearing a batch of petitions challenging the new farm laws implemented by the Centre, Supreme Court on Monday said that if the Centre does not want to put a stay on the farm laws, SC will do it.

Supreme Court started hearing a batch of petitions, including those filed by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, RJD MP Manoj K Jha, challenging the constitutional validity of the three farm laws, passed by the Centre along with the plea to remove protesting farmers.

The Chief Justice of India while hearing the case said, "If the Centre does not want to stay the implementation of farm laws, we will put a stay on it."