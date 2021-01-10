Farmers' Protest: Janhvi Kapoor hopes 'resolution is reached soon', says they are 'at the heart of our country'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday joined a long list of celebrities who have stood in support of the farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi against the Centre's three new farm laws.
The 'Dhadak' actress took to her Instagram and said that the farmers are "at the heart" of our country. Janhvi said she "recognises and values" the role that they play in feeding our nation.
"Farmers are at the heart of our country. I recognise and value the role that they play in feeding our nation. I hope a resolution is reached soon that benefits the farmers," she wrote.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dharmendra, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonu Sood, Gul Panag, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu and many other Bollywood celebrities have spoken in support of the protesting farmers.
Meanwhile, the eighth round of talks between the Centre and 41 farm union representatives took place on Friday (January 8) and once again concluded on an inconclusive note. The next round of talks will be held on January 15.
Reportedly, the government has informed the farmers' unions that it cannot and will not repeal the farm laws. On the other hand, the farmers, too, are adamant about their demands and have said that nothing short of a complete repeal of the contentious agricultural legislations will be acceptable. "Our ghar wapsi can happen only if you do 'law wapsi'," a farmer leader was quoted as saying by news agency PTI during the meeting.
