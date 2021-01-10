Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hits out at Centre for apathy towards protesting farmers

Days after warning that India would break up like Russia, Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut, in his weekly column Rokthok, fired yet another salvo against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre for its apathy towards protesting farmers and added that an Emergency-like situation prevails in the country. Raut claimed that BJP has kicked off a campaign for the 2024 elections by roping in central investigating agencies against its political opponents.

“Farmers are gathered at the Delhi border despite the severe cold. Already 57 farmers, who were part of the protest, died. However, a government, which is so insensitive about these deaths, is sitting in Delhi,” he noted. He further said that the government has no sympathy towards farmers.

He noted that it was most regrettable that the Centre has been quite insensitive towards the agitating farmers at the Delhi borders, but Tata Group’s former chairman Ratan Tata, who is 83, travelled to Pune to inquire about the health of his former employee.

Raut claimed that politics and the country were revolving around one person. He did not name Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly, but alleged that the parliament has lost its significance, as the latter has concentrated power in his hands. “Although there have been several constitutional amendments that took place, the government is rigid and not ready to repeal the farm laws despite the protests since the last 45 days,” he opined.

Raut said that there has been a deafening silence in the country, as such anarchical conditions were not prevalent during the Emergency. “The judiciary, newspapers, parliament, elections and administration are in one way helpless. These institutions should remain intact if the democratic system has to function smoothly,” he added.

Raut referred to the defeat of President Donal Trump for undermining democratic values by promoting mobocracy. The United States of America (USA) poll result is certainly good news for freedom and other democracies in the world.