'If Amit Shah listens to Goa Ex-Guv Satya Pal Malik then he will...': State Congress incharge Dinesh G Rao responds to Home Minister's 'vacation' remarks

Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Goa is a vacation spot for Gandhi family, AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday that Amit Shah doesn't know the contribution of Congress and Gandhi's family to Goa.

Amit Shah today chided top Congress leaders for using Goa only as a holiday retreat, while adding that only the BJP could usher in development as well as provide stability in the poll-bound state.

While Dinesh Gundu Rao commenting on this said, "Today's BJP Goa unit is an old Congress consisting of all those people who had defected us.

He also alleged that corrupt people are with BJP.

Advising the senior BJP leader, Rao said, "If Amit Shah listens to Goa Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik then he will know how much corruption is there in their govt." "People of Goa are fed up with BJP," he added.

"It was Indira Gandhi who decided that Goa needs a referendum, opinion poll on whether to choose to be with Maharashtra or not while Rajiv Gandhi gave Goa statehood," Dinesh said.

BJP leaders have often chided the Gandhis, Sonia and Rahul, for repeatedly holidaying in Goa.

Through 2018-19, Sonia Gandhi, sometimes accompanied by her son Rahul or daughter Priyanka had holidayed in Goa on four occasions.

Shah also urged the voters of Goa to ignore small parties like the Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and vote only for the for the BJP, which he said can provide a stable government oriented towards development.

"I want to ask, can these small parties which have come from other states, can they give development? Can they understand what you want? Development in Goa started only during an administration run by the BJP," Shah said.

Elections to 40 assembly seats in Goa is scheduled to be held on February 14.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 09:33 PM IST